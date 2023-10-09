‘Girl math!’: Red Lobster customer sneaks in pot of seafood boil sauce during $20 crab legs special

How do you get the best possible deal from restaurants like Red Lobster? Many customers’ go-to is the ‘Ultimate Endless Shrimp’ deal, with customers being able to order plate after plate of shrimp for just $20. TikToker Molly (@yenxdoll), however, found another low-cost hack to make orders like the $20 crab legs special taste even better.

In a viral TikTok, which has 1.6 million views as of Monday, Molly shared how she and a friend snuck in a seafood boil sauce to complement the Red Lobster’s crab legs. She later clarified in the comments that she purchased the sauce from her “favorite seafood boil spot,” but that didn’t stop viewers from being equally stunned and impressed at how someone could even sneak a pot of seafood sauce into a restaurant in the first place.

“Girl math! Couldn’t have been prouder ladies,” one commenter exclaimed. “I was literally thinking about doing the same thing,” another added.

Costing just $20, Red Lobster’s crab legs have been getting a lot of attention on the app recently, with one Red Lobster server leaving a comment on Molly’s video saying, “As a server at Red Lobster I have not known a moment of peace since the 20 dollar crab legs blew up on here.”

Meanwhile, countless other viewers left comments revealing how they were doing similar food hacks to Molly and bringing their own additions to Red Lobster meals.

“Me and my sister went in today and brought seasonings to put in the garlic butter,” one patron revealed, while another told Molly that she didn’t have to be secretive about bringing her own sauce in. “I had a waitress heat mine up for me,” the commenter added.

As Red Lobster’s crab legs continue to attract attention on TikTok, some viewers might recall how their ‘Unlimited Shrimp’ deal previously made a splash on the app. As customers went viral for testing the ‘Endless Shrimp’ deal to its limit, so did exasperated Red Lobster employees, as they used the app to beg patrons to take advantage of all-you-can-eat deals elsewhere.

The Daily Dot reached out to Molly via Instagram direct message.