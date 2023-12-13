‘Then they want to charge y’all twice the price’: Man shows what ‘they’re making your house out of’ these days, says it’s no wonder they ‘disintegrate’

Home prices have skyrocketed, but one man says the quality of homes is in steep decline.

In a viral TikTok video that has amassed over 1.2 million views, user DadChronicles (@wthomasanderson) showed his video proof that builders are using “trash” to build new homes these days.

“Your home is made from trash now,” the text overlay on the clip reads.

It begins with what appears to be a shot of a normal, albeit a bit dirty, door. However, the front and back is split apart, revealing the inside, and it does not appear to be made out of wood.

“Doors used to be made out of solid wood,” the content creator laments. “Look at this shit. Now it’s all trash.”

He shows viewers the contents inside of the door, which he says is “styrofoam and cardboard.”

“This is what they making y’all houses out of, man,” he continues. “This is why any part of your house get wet, it disintegrates.”

The dad and crane operator says the shoddy work is especially outrageous, given the current price of the housing market.

“And then they want to charge y’all twice the price for it,” he says.

In the U.S., home prices increased 3.4% in October 2023 compared to last year. The median selling price of an American home is well over $400,000, yet fears that buyers are not getting value for their dollar abound. Many TikTokers have gone viral over concerns about the quality of the new homes on the housing market.

In the comments section, many agreed that the best materials are not being used buy builders constructing new houses.

“These new builds be popping up so fast because they’re made out of paper mache,” user Q wrote.

“Houses, vehicles, food,” another commenter added. “Everything is made worse and cost more now a days.”

“What a perfect metaphor for America,” user Jessica_Dread said. “Everything is twice the price, but secretly cheap garbage.”

The Daily Dot reached out to DadChronicles via TikTok comment for more information.