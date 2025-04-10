‘Advice welcome’: Woman picks up her Keurig. Then she discovers her pet is stuck inside

Coffee machines are known to attract pests—not pets.

One household learned that their pet snake was interested in the prospect of a newly purchased Keurig as a hideout.

In a video posted to TikTok in January, user Ash M (@ashm87) shows that their pet snake had crawled into a newly purchased Keurig and made themselves comfortable. The video drew in over 2.9 million views, and the poster even included their title as the “Keurig snake lady” in her TikTok bio.

“Top 10 stupidest scenarios I’ve ever been in,” Ash says off-camera. “Do you see him? No, you don’t. My snake crawled into my sister’s Keurig. It’s brand new. We’re trying to give it to her, but there’s a snake in it.”

The snake appears to have curled itself around the part of the coffee brewer that normally houses a K-cup. To entice it out of the coffee maker, they placed the Keurig in the snake’s enclosure, Ash wrote in their caption.

In replies to commenters, Ash explained that she had been holding her pet when he “zoomed” into the coffee maker.

Ultimately, she says she was able to lure her pet out of the coffee machine with a houseplant in a follow-up video posted to TikTok.

“My mom was able to coax him out with a houseplant,” the video is captioned. “He’s happy, healthy, and best of all SAFE.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to Ash via TikTok comment regarding the video.

Why do snakes like such tight, small spaces?

In nature, snakes prefer to live in small holes—also called snake holes—but they do not often dig their own.

Even snakes who have never lived in the wild prefer to be cocooned in small places. As a result, experts encourage people who keep snakes as pets to find an appropriately small hiding place. A good rule of thumb is that snakes should be able to snugly fit inside their hide with their body touching the walls to help them feel secure.

That description, at least for the adventurous house pet shown in the video, does seem to fit the part of the Keurig it was hiding in.

What pests are attracted to coffee machines?

The orange snake shown in the video is just a pet—snakes do not come in droves to hide in Keurigs. But some pests are especially invested in finding their way inside a warm, moist coffee maker.

A more likely culprit when it comes to pests taking up residence inside a coffee maker is the cockroach—which is better or worse, depending on which freaks you out the most.

The pet snake might have found the small area comfortable and inviting, but cockroaches love the smell of coffee. Also, roaches find the warm, moist environment inside a coffee maker to be a favorite place to call home.

Viewers weigh in

Many viewers found the situation hilarious. They dropped their own one-liners about it in the comments section.

“Now you have to descale the Keurig,” one commenter quipped.

“There’s a snake in my brew,” another said.

“It wants some esssssspressssso,” a further user joked.

Some viewers joked that they were now worried about a snake finding its way into their coffee maker, even if they do not have one in their home.

“Have the same keurig now i fear this happening to me and i dont own a snake so you can tell the fear i would have,” one commenter wrote.

“Me checking the same exact keurig I got for Christmas for a snake now,” another said.

“Great from now until forever I’m going to worry that there is a snake in the kiurig,” a third added. “Cuz now I know that’s a possibility.”



