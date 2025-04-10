Topgolf customers are doing this trick behind employees’ backs. All this trick requires is a dollar bill. Why are they doing it, and why do they need to do it in secrecy?

Featured Video

While at Topgolf with their boyfriend, Samara Leilani (@samaraleilani) witnesses her boyfriend doing the “dollar bill trick.”

“Pretending like I didn’t see my boyfriend do the dollar bill trick at TopGolf so I don’t get kicked out with him,” the text overlay on Samara’s caption reads.

Apparently, Topgolf is pretty strict about their rules, so Samara keeping things hush-hush is a good idea. The Daily Dot has previously reported on a couple who got kicked out of Topgolf because one of them mistakenly fell into the net right in front of the hitting area when they swung the ball and lost their balance.

Advertisement

Samara’s video shows her boyfriend rolling up the dollar bill and placing it in the stand where the golf ball goes, the tee. As a result, the golf ball is elevated.

Samara’s video has over 410,800 views.

Topgolf is notorious for having low tees. A Reddit thread has several customers complaining about it. The dollar bill trick helps make the tee taller. And, as a result, it helps you hit the ball farther away, according to pros. While a high tee gives you more distance, it may result in less accurate paths for the ball.

Why is the trick looked down upon?

It’s true that Topgolf’s tees are purposely extra low. In 2023, Topgolf announced on Facebook why it was lowering the tee heights in their locations.

Advertisement

“We’ve decided to lower our tees to ensure golf balls stay inside the nets,” the post reads.

What is the dollar bill trick?

As it turns out, the dollar bill trick is a thing for exactly this reason. It helps you throw the ball outside of the the Topgolf’s net range. This makes people feel pretty cool, it seems. There are tons of videos of customers watching their ball fly high beyond the range of the net and their excitement beaming.

While the dollar bill trick is banned, it seems that some employees don’t mind it too much.

Advertisement

“I work at Top Golf and I tell people to do this trick if they want the higher T height. As long as you don’t hit it over the fence it’s all good,” one commenter said.

“As a topgolf employee i love when ppl do this bc sometimes they forget to take the dollar with them,” another shared.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Topgolf for comment via email and to Samara via TikTok message and email.

Advertisement

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.