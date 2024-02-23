‘Most people don’t know this’: Raising Cane’s fan Benny Blanco shares secret sauce customers can get if you ‘specially ask’ for it

Most people’s experiences with Benny Blanco (@itsbennyblanco) on TikTok are probably reserved for seeing him playfully roast artist Charlie Puth for being, well, Charlie Puth.

However, the record producer recently didn’t go viral on TikTok for his jovial spats with Charlie Puth, or his romance with Selena Gomez, but a review he posted of Raising Cane’s.

The restaurant is either the most delicious iteration of chicken fingers anyone’s ever come across or an overhyped gimmick, depending on who you ask.

Blanco appears to fall in the former category and was very excited to share his Raising Cane’s consumption protocol, which includes making a specific request for the brand’s “secret” sauce.

“All right guys I just found out something that actually baffles my mind,” he says before talking about the menu items as he retrieves his food from a Raising Cane’s branded plastic bag.

He then lays out some “ground rules” for Raising Cane’s customers. He cracks open a container of some bread.

“You always need to get the extra Texas Toast. I’m telling you guys…I believe God is real when I eat this chicken,” he says after holding up one of Cane’s chicken tenders and cracking it open. He pops it into his mouth and then moans upon tasting it.

“All right guys, sauce,” he says, placing the chicken inside a Cane Sauce container.

“Now the next thing isn’t for amateurs,” he says, holding up another container of sauce, which is the secret one in question.

“They have a sauce, a different sauce, I know most people don’t know this, most people think it’s just the Cane sauce you have to want to rub all over your body but it’s different. This, is honey mustard,” he says, taking a whiff of the container.

“You have to specially ask for—I don’t know why you have to do that but,” he groans after popping a chicken finger into the honey mustard sauce.

It isn’t all deliciousness and delight with Blanco’s Cane’s experience, however. Because even though he loves the chicken fingers and the Texas toast, he’s not impressed with the restaurant’s fries.

“Honestly, the fries are kinda a**, they’re kinda like a limp d*ck but they just add to the character of the meal you have to do it,” he pops a fry into his mouth but he’s not happy about it. “Ugh,” he says.

Blanco’s Cane’s eating experience isn’t done, however. He makes a mini sandwich with the Texas toast, chicken tender with honey mustard, and some fries for the “perfect bite.”

He jumps up and down in pure excitement. “F*ck your mother, all right welcome to my TED talk go f*ck yourself,” he says before ultimately ending the clip.

As Blanco says, Raising Cane’s prides itself on having a simple menu but ensuring that these key offerings are done particularly well, i.e., chicken fingers. While there are folks who believe the star of the show at Cane’s is ultimately overrated, there are certainly many who would disagree — Cane’s has experienced tremendous growth in recent years and the brand is expanding into new territories. Not too bad for a chicken finger operation that first opened up a single store in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Now, there are 699 Raising Cane’s in 38 states and territories—Texas has the most with 177 spots as of this writing.

Viewers commented their own suggestions for the best ways to eat Cane’s: one person recommended that customers do the following: “Ask for Louisiana hot sauce, cover the strips in and then dip in the canes sauce. You’re welcome.”

Others were positively shocked honey mustard was even a thing, with one writing, “Wait… I never knew they had honey mustard.”

Someone else suggested that with a little bit of extra work at home, the fry-eating experience could be improved immensely.

“Adding the fries in the air fryer is the move!!!” one suggested.

But it seems there’s an in-store solution to all of that: Customers can ask for certain items to be cooked a bit more thoroughly if they wanted it crunchier.

“Bro you need to order it extra crispy everything and ask for a BOB,” one wrote.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Raising Cane’s and Blanco via email for further information.