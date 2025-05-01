A Pirates fan fell from the right field stands onto the warning track at the Pirates-Cubs game at PNC Park in Pittsburgh on April 30.

A video posted by KVUE News shows the fan standing up quickly, grabbing onto the rails. He leaned forward over the rails and flipped over headfirst.

He fell approximately 20 feet onto the side of center field. Another fan jumped down intentionally after his fall to check on the fallen man.

Players from both teams took a knee, looking visibly shaken as they alerted the umpires.

The game stopped for around 10 minutes.

What is the condition of the Pirates fan?

Emergency medical staff quickly attended to the fan, and he was transported to Alleghany General Hospital’s trauma center.

Currently, the fan is listed in critical condition. An Alleghany General Hospital spokesperson told CBS that he is recovering from a skull fracture.

Pittsburgh police told KVUE News that its Violent Crimes Unit is investigating the situation, but “did not elaborate.”

Fans speak out on bleacher safety

In the comments section of a CBS Pittsburgh news clip, fans shared their thoughts on the tragic accident. Many suggested that the height of the safety railing could be partially to blame.

“There were witnesses that were sitting by him and said he was jumping up and down in excitement because the pirates scored, and he lost his balance and fell!” one writes.

“Look at the barriers. Now, it looked like this guy jumped, but those rails are WAY too low, especially for taller people. They meet a point of pivot that’s not safe. Those should be at least the bottom of the chest height for a 6-foot-tall person,” another says.

“Railing is probably too low,” a third adds.

