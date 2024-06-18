‘They always give you one extra’: Raising Cane’s customer tests hack on how to get fresh tenders

A woman tested out the theory that ordering “naked tenders” from Raising Cane’s will get you fresh food and one extra tender. Her video trying out the hack has been viewed 388,000 times.

TikTok user @hellthyjunkfood dedicates her account to food hacks and reviews. Her Raising Cane’s video kicks off with another content creator showcasing the hack. “For those living under a rock, I’m the only person in the world that gets these Naked Bird tenders,” he says, holding up a “naked” chicken tender. “They always come fresh no matter what. If you order a three piece, they always give you one extra.”

The video then cuts to @hellthyjunkfood, who says, “Let’s put that to the test.”

She pulls up into the drive-thru speaker and asks, “Do you guys have naked tenders, right?”

She then orders a three piece.

“They said they’re preparing it, which means it’s more fresh,” @hellthyjunkfood says.

“Are there four instead of three naked bird tenders inside this box?” she asks after receiving her order. In the box, there are four tenders, crinkle-cut fries, a slice of Texas toast, and Raising Cane’s sauce.

Despite the hack working for @hellthyjunkfood, she adds, “Not too sure if this proves it out for every location, but buy three, get four? That’s a good deal, Raising Cane’s. Test out this hack. Let me know if it works for you.”

Can this hack really ensure you get more tenders?

The Daily Dot reached out to @hellthyjunkfood via Instagram direct message and TikTok comment. In the comments section, viewers shared that while if you order the naked tenders, they will likely come fresh. However, the getting one extra tender is a hit or miss, they say.

“I’ve been doing this for years and it’s been suuuuper hit or miss. Sometimes you get extra and they’re really good. Sometimes you get what you order and they’re tiny and dry,” one viewer wrote.

“Wow [and] i thought I was getting extra cuz I wear the canes hat every time. I also get them without the breading,” a second stated.

“As someone who used to work there they give you an extra no matter if they are breaded or not depending on the size of the tenders and your chicken is fresh either way,” one user claimed.

“They do it just incase one messes up, but since yours is practically made to order, they just give it to you,” a second echoed.

The Raising Cane’s naked tenders

While the Raising Cane’s naked tenders may not be on the menu, you can still order them. In addition to being breadless, the tenders also gluten and dairy-free and don’t have any allergens. But they are made in the same fryers as the regular chicken.

