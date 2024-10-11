‘I don’t think it’s worth that much’: Woman finds problem with new Toyotas. Here’s how to prevent it

A woman shares the problem she encountered with her new Toyota truck. Viewers say the situation is indicative of the low quality of modern cars.

Recently, TikTok user @uruguya garnered over 75,000 views on a video after documenting the transmission issues of her new Toyota Tacoma.

In a 24-second video, Uruguya shows her dashboard flashing as she tries to start her car, which causes a strange clunking noise before finally turning on.

What’s the problem with her new Toyota?

According to New Atlas, newer models reportedly have twice as many quality problems as they did in 2010, with some averaging five issues per car.

According to Fox Business, the TikTok user’s transmissions issues isn’t a one-off, but is so widespread that Toyota is recalling 280,000 pickups and SUVs over transmission issues. The report states that “certain parts of the transmissions may not immediately disengage” when the vehicle is shifted to neutral.

Motor Trend reports that the problems stem from Toyota’s eight-speed automatic transmission. Though Toyota is not offering a recall, but “rather a technical service bulletin that’s been issued to dealers.”

This is because Toyota doesn’t consider the transmission issues to be a safety, so they are only offering to replace transmissions for Toyota Tacomas that are already broken.

Do viewers think this is a common issue?

Some users chalked it up to her specific Toyota.

“Unfortunately, you bought a car made on a Friday before a three-day weekend,” a user said.

“Toyota are usually great cars. I am sorry you are going through this. But definitely does not sound good at all,” a second added.

“Every brand has lemons, but it’s disappointing to see it with a Toyota,” a third remarked.

“That noise isn’t coming from your transmission that sounds like it’s coming from the engine. At this point, I would Lemon Law it out,” a user suggested.

Others pointed to the decline in vehicle quality over the last few years.

“These up-to-date cars seem like a waste of a car,” one said.

“And everyone says Toyota and Honda. Yeah, sure,” a user quipped.

“Oh yeah. Toyota from 2022 to now are not as reliable as they were,” another agreed.

The Daily Dot reached out to Uruguya via TikTok Comments and Toyota via email.

