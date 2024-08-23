A car expert recently doubled down on his claim that “new cars hitting showroom floors are absolutely garbage” in a follow-up video after stating that he will have to throw away his new Ford Bronco in five years.

TikToker and car enthusiast Nav Gill (@navsgarage) first went viral when he claimed automakers are deliberately making cars worse.

In the follow-up video, he shares his opinion that the incentive for building long-lasting gas-powered vehicles has been removed for various factors, but especially because of new Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) regulations and corporate greed. The video has been viewed over 13,000 times as of publication.

Gill cites multiple EPA regulations that he says can curtail production and innovation. For example, AP News reports that in March, the EPA issued a new auto ruling to limit carbon-powered vehicles and shift the auto industry to make electric vehicles 56 percent of new vehicle sales by 2032.

“New cars hitting showroom floors are absolutely garbage,” Gill said. “There’s a few reasons. Number one is EPA. Number two is they want to make an insane amount of money. If they force you to buy a new car every three to five years, well, they get to sell more cars in the long run.”

Cars are getting worse

J.D. Power conducted a United States Initial Quality Study (IQS), showing that the issue of declining vehicle quality is more widespread than most people may be aware of.

“The automotive industry is facing a wide range of quality problems, a [phenomenon] not seen in the 37-year history of the IQS,” Frank Hanley, senior director of auto benchmarking at J.D. Power, said in a statement. “From persistent problems carrying over from the years past to an increase in new types of problems, today’s new vehicles are more complex — offering new and exciting technology — but not always satisfying owners.”

Gill believes automakers are deliberately making cars worse, so people have to buy a new one every five years. He also believes it is a deliberate move designed to force Americans into electric vehicles.

“They want to make these cars break, so you are forced to go out and buy an electric vehicle,” he said.

America can’t handle going all-electric

For Gill, the issue is not just about declining vehicle quality but also about sustainability. He highlights this by discussing how new electric and hybrid vehicles purportedly strain infrastructure.

“The problem is we don’t have enough power to supply electric cars for everybody,” he said.

Unfortunately for electric vehicle enthusiasts, Gill is correct. According to Gov Tech, the U.S. would need approximately 15 to 27 additional terawatt hours of electricity by 2050 to power electric vehicles. Additionally, the transition to more renewable energy sources will also cause strain on the electrical grid, which will make it hard for people to adequately charge their vehicles.

In the comments section, many viewers agreed with Gill’s assessment of modern cars.

“I’ll NEVER buy that electric garage!! I’ll keep driving my older vehicles,” one said.

“We all should stop buying cars that we can’t work on ..let’s keep our old cars!” a second agreed.

“It’s crazy how early 2000 Lexus will last longer [than] all the new cars,” a third added.

Another suggested, “Let’s all just drive modded 90s Honda civics.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Gill via TikTok Comments and Instagram Messages for more information. It also reached out to Ford via email.

