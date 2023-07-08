‘They won’t come pick it up’: TikToker says PODS delivered a giant container to her house. She’s not moving it

A woman shared in a viral TikTok how PODS randomly delivered a giant container to her house and refused to pick it up.

The video featured TikTok user Bailey Ames (@baileyamess) who told her 57,000 followers a story of her “PODS experience.” The content creator revealed how she received a “notification” on her “security camera” about a delivery to her house. However, she never ordered anything. Nevertheless, Ames attributed this to a “team order” but it wasn’t. Then, she unveiled the item she found in her driveway: a large storage container from PODS.

Her husband called the company about the mistake, asking them to remove the container. But the company refused. Why? The company didn’t know where it was “supposed to go” and the number on the side “didn’t match anything in their system.” Then, she informed her dad about the situation and spoke to PODS. Yet again, they refused to remove it. So, Ames took matters into her own hands. She shifted the camera to show the container being loaded up and towed away.

“Update, PODS. Your box will be at the impound lot at the towing company,” she said and signed off by waving “bye” to the container.

The Daily Dot reached out to Ames via Instagram direct message and TikTok comment and PODS via press email regarding the video. The video garnered over 354,000 views within 24 hours and viewers were happy for Ames.

“LOVE THIS!!” one viewer wrote.

“Good for you!!” a second stated.

“I love this for you” a third agreed.

However, some viewers would’ve kept the container.

“I would keep it and use it as storage in my yard lol,” one user said.

“i woulda kept it and turned it into a hotbox room,” a second shared.

“You got rid of it?? I would have used it and made a playhouse or something lol,” a third commented.

In addition, others recommended selling the container for money.

“I’d have posted that on marketplace when I got home haha,” one person commented.

“Should of sold it online then made some $,” a second remarked.

“You could sell it for 2k lol,” a third agreed.