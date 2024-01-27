‘Over $13 an hour is crazy’: Plato’s Closet worker says she was fired for not bringing a doctor’s note when she had a fever

When it comes to sick days, retail jobs are notoriously harsh. A lot of them seem to either expect you to work anyway, or fire you through no fault of your own. But according to Angelina (@minorthreattosociety), Plato’s Closet is on another level. In a TikTok directed to the second-hand clothing store, Angelina described them as “the worst place ever to work at.”

“F**k Plato’s closet they’re b****s. I told them I had a 101 fever because […] I was going to the doctor’s on Monday, but [they] apparently decided to fire me because they said I no-called called no-showed for two days in a row and I didn’t get a doctor’s note,” Angelina says in her clip. “Babes, it was Saturday. Did you want me to go to the emergency room? Like, over $13 an hour is crazy.”

“And the fact that you scam the f**k out of your little customers and your employees, trying to overwork us with literally no raises, no nothing. You guys are sh*tty and all your bullshit policies.”

Angelina didn’t immediately respond to the Daily Dot’s request for comment via TikTok comment.

The TikTok has amassed 484,500 views as of Saturday—and commenters had no qualms about sharing their own thoughts on Angelina’s employer.

“A doctors note for a retail job?” one asked. “These ‘bosses’ are ridiculous.”

“It’s literally the weekend what do they expect?” another wrote. “You can’t even CALL your doctor on a Saturday.”

Meanwhile, other former workers from the company shared how they were fired for similarly “ridiculous” reasons, with one commenter sharing how they were fired for going to their own graduation.

A representative of Plato’s Closet didn’t immediately respond to the Daily Dot’s request for comment via email.

This isn’t the first time employees have been fired for seemingly absurd reasons. Panera Bread allegedly fired a worker two days after she gave birth, while Walmart also reportedly fired a worker for not interacting with customers enough.

The problem also appears to be more widespread than just retail, as TikTokers in the service industry have also been fired for strange reasons. One former server, for instance, took to TikTok to claim that she had been fired from her job after getting postive Yelp reviews.