‘I will never support them’: Panera Bread allegedly fires worker 2 days after she gave birth

A user on TikTok is calling out Panera Bread after alleging that the company fired a woman 2 days after she gave birth.

In a video with over 77,000 views, TikTok user Holleh (@heyholleh) lays out her issues with the popular fast casual food chain, stitching with another creator to do so.

“Over the past several months, Panera Bread has been letting go [of] managers and directors, specifically of the bakery department, including people that have worked there for over 10 years—just eliminating their jobs,” Holleh says. “One of them being my friend who just gave birth. Two days after she gave birth, they eliminated her job.”

“She’s been with the company for multiple years,” Holleh continues. “They did this to her right before the holidays, and I wouldn’t be surprised if they just get rid of the bakery section altogether.”

“F*ck Panera Bread. I will never support them,” Holleh concludes. “F*ck that company.”

In a comment, Holleh added, “My friend who got let go said she knows of 1,000 employees who were let go with zero notice like this.”

Holleh isn’t the first to share complaints about Panera Bread on the platform. Numerous users have called out the company for their perceived high prices. For example, one user sparked discussion after claiming a small sandwich and soup cost them almost $16. A second claimed that a meal for two at the restaurant cost around $40.

Recently, the chain has also attracted attention after announcing that it will be reducing its offerings at select locations in order to simplify its operations.

Back on Holleh’s video, users shared their own Panera thoughts in the comments section.

“We went recently because we got a $25 gift card,” recalled a user. “2 sandwiches, no drinks, $26(!!) Immediately said we’re never going back.”

“I stopped going after they started charging $25 for a half sandwich/soup combo,” offered another.

“It’s legit cheaper to go anywhere else than Panera. Even Olive Garden is Cheaper now,” detailed a third.

“Used to love their soufflés. A few months ago I ordered one and it was $7,” recounted a further TikToker. “I honestly started laughing and thought NEVER again.”

