‘When a prank turns into a life hack’: Man gets pizza place to cook his frozen, boxed Chuck E. Cheese pizza

On the box of a Chuck E. Cheese Pepperoni Frozen Pizza, the instructions say that the pizza can be cooked by placing it in the center rack of an oven for 12-to-15 minutes at 375 degrees Fahrenheit.

What the instructions do not say, however, is that you can also just bring the pizza to your local pizza place and have them cook it for you, as TikTok user Allen (@itsallenferrell) recently discovered.

In a video with over 2.2 million views, Allen responds to a viewer suggestion saying that he should bring a frozen pizza to a pizza place and ask them to cook it. Allen does just that—and the pizza place goes along with it, even offering to add green peppers.

According to Allen, the pizza shop in question is Toarmina’s Pizza in Taylor, Michigan. He also claimed that the shop did not charge him for cooking his pizza.

“Toarmina’s is really like that,” he explained.

In the comment section, many viewers voiced their approval of the workers at the pizza shop.

“Please tell me you have em a tip for that,” wrote one user. “That was the coolest thing I seen.”

“he even added stuff! bless that man,” said another.

“Whoa!!! pizza dude was freakin Cool with it!! Legend!!” exclaimed a third.

Several users noted that this video inadvertently demonstrated a new way to cook their food.

“Omg that’s probably the best way to do it,” stated a commenter.

“That looked like the best frozen pizza ever,” offered a second.

“When a prank turns into a life hack,” detailed an additional TikToker.

We’ve reached out to Allen via email.