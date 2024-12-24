‘This isn’t the first time’: Woman orders no-contact delivery from Pizza Hut. Then she sees what the driver left behind

A woman on TikTok recently shared a story about a pizza delivery that didn’t quite go as planned. Now it’s blowing up.

Kass (@kass_821) posted a video showing how her no-contact delivery from Pizza Hut ended with the driver accidentally leaving behind the signature red delivery bag.

The clip has since gone viral, garnering 10.5 million views and sparking laughter among TikTok users.

“Um, I ordered no contact delivery, and the pizza guy left his whole thing here,” Kass says in the video, holding up the bag for viewers to see.

For context, no-contact delivery means the delivery person places the item at the customer’s entryway without directly handing it to them, ensuring minimal interaction during the exchange.

Unsure of what to do, she called Pizza Hut to report the mishap.

“There was a no-contact delivery, and the delivery driver left the red bag thing at my house,” she explains over the phone. The response from the employee on the other end adds a comedic twist.

“Oh, Jason!!!” the employee exclaims, clearly realizing who was responsible.

Amid background commotion, they quickly assure Kass that the issue will be resolved. “OK, he’ll be there within 10 minutes,” they say, prompting Kass to reply, “OK, perfect,” before ending the call.

Other common food delivery mishaps

Kass isn’t the only person to experience a mix-up while ordering food.

For instance, one man shared how a delivery driver hung his order on the door, only for the bag to break, spilling his drink and food everywhere and leaving a mess in his entryway.

Another customer alleged their delivery driver stole a toy from their adult Happy Meal. Similarly, someone else claimed their driver ate some of the cookies from their order.

Pizza Hut customers can relate

In the comments, users found the situation hilarious and started speculating about Jason the delivery driver.

“Lmao how quickly they knew who did it,” said one user.

“I feel like Jason does this a lot,” offered another.

“The way she yelled Jason tells me this isn’t the first time he’s done that,” wrote a third.

