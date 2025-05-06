‘It should’ve been salsa!’: Doritos is bringing back this beloved flavor after 20 years

Shoppers may be heartbroken when a brand discontinues a limited-edition favorite. But Frito-Lay customers received good news last month when the brand announced that it’s bringing back Guacamole Doritos, 20 years after the chip was last on shelves.

Featured Video

But will the popular flavor remain a Frito-Lay staple? That’s up in the air.

Why did Frito-Lay discontinue Guacamole Doritos?

Frito-Lay launched Guacamole Doritos in 2001 along with other limited-edition flavors. However, the chips were discontinued in 2006, according to Local12.

Advertisement

Many Guacamole Doritos aficionados posted on social media to campaign for the return of the popular chips.

One X account, @guacdoritos, started the hashtag, #BringBackGuacamoleDoritos, which has been used by posters for over a decade to ask Frito-Lay to bring back the chip. The X account tagged Frito-Lay on National Guacamole Day in 2019 to ask for the chips to return to shelves.

Last month, fans of the Guacamole Doritos got their wish.

In an Instagram post in April, Frito-Lay announced that it would bring back the Guacamole Doritos. The chips can be purchased in grocery stores as of April 28.

Advertisement

They aren’t a permanent Doritos flavor yet, but the brand has not announced when the chip will be discontinued again.

What do shoppers think of the new Guacamole Doritos?

In the comments of the brand’s Instagram post, customers cheered for the second coming of the Guacamole Doritos.

“It’s about time!” one wrote.

Advertisement

“We wanna swim in this,” another joked.

Others continued their campaigns for relaunches of other popular limited-edition Doritos.

“Bring back Doritos Jacked!” one requested.

“Let’s bring back the reach dipped hot wing flavor back please,” another wrote.

Advertisement

“It should’ve been salsa!” a third said.



Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.