‘$18,000 in damage’: Woman buys Chevy truck from Carvana. Then she gets a second opinion

Many people turn to Carvana as an alternative to the typical dealership experience when shopping for a car.

On the surface, this may seem like the perfect solution for many interested buyers. Numerous internet users have shared positive experiences with the service. According to the company, “every car comes standard with a limited 100 day/4,189 mile ‘Worry Free Guarantee.’”

However, some buyers have had poor experiences using the service. For example, one man alleged that the car he purchased from Carvana had significant repair work done, including a paint job, that was not noted in the listing. Another alleged that Carvana sold him a stolen car.

Now, another internet user has TikTok talking after claiming that the used car she purchased from Carvana required around $18,000 in repairs.

What went wrong with this Carvana purchase?

In one of many videos she’s made on the topic, TikTok user Emily Simms (@thesaltystylistofnmb) states that she recently bought a Chevrolet truck from Carvana for $58,000. However, soon after the purchase, she noticed that the car was having problems.

She took to a local mechanic for repairs. According to the TikToker, the mechanic said the car was “screwed.”

Following Carvana’s advice, she then took the vehicle to a Chevrolet dealership for a second opinion, where it remained for four days. The result?

“Guess what? It’s [expletive],” she states. “$18,000 in damage…We didn’t [expletive] that truck up. They literally told us that the Chevy dealership [that] it’s obviously been like that.”

Simms provides evidence of this phone call and the $18,000 number in another TikTok video. In a comment under this video, the TikToker explains the extent of the repairs. “The def system went down and melted everything per the mechanic. 10 parts 18k in damages and we only had it 3 weeks at that point. The warranty will only cover one of the parts which is the turbo,” she wrote.

As the video progresses, Simms says that not being able to use their truck is causing their business to lose money.

“Our business is hemorrhaging money right now because we don’t have a vehicle to run our business,” she starts, addressing Carvana. “So I need to know what y’all are gonna do about the situation—because I find it really, really [expletive] up that I bought a vehicle from you and now we don’t have one.”

Can you return a Carvana car?

According to Carvana, one can return a car and get money back within 7 days. Unfortunately for the TikToker, she says in a comment that her car’s issues began on the ninth day of ownership.

If a car has issues beyond that, but before the aforementioned “limited 100 day/4,189 mile ‘Worry Free Guarantee,’” one must work with Carvana to resolve the issues with their car.

In a video recording a call between Carvana customer service and Simms, it appears that the TikTok has already begun this process. However, it appears that the TikToker and her partner want the car to be returned, whereas Carvana is insistent upon the car being assessed for repairs.

In the comments section, users shared their perspectives on the TikToker’s situation.

“Carvana has been well known for selling tainted cars. Especially flood cars,” wrote a user, possibly referring to cases in which internet users have alleged that the company has sold cars with signs of flood damage.

“As somebody who has been through a carvana story, once you’re past the 7 day period, if you didn’t buy a warranty, you’re on your own. They will do zero because they don’t have to,” declared another. “It took 2 years to get an engine replaced that was fubar’d from day one, and that was WITH a silver rock warranty.”

“Your first mistake was going to Carvana. Your second mistake was buying a Chevrolet. Next time buy a Toyota from an individual owner. Preferably a one owner vehicle with documentation. Good luck,” shared a third.

The Daily Dot reached out to Carvana via email and Simms via Facebook and Instagram DM.



