‘Threw the package at our door‘: Amazon customer gets shampoo delivered to his house. Then he takes a look at the damage to his front door

An Amazon customer claims a delivery driver threw a package so hard that it damaged his front door.

Jason Allure (@jason_w_allure) initially posted a TikTok that shows the driver standing outside his driveway. What appears to be a package is launched from the worker’s hand, landing directly at the front of Allure’s home. Many eagle-eyed viewers pointed out that the delivery driver appears to work for Amazon Flex, not Amazon.

Several others questioned if the package indeed caused harm to Allure’s home, as he didn’t showcase it in his post. This seemingly prompted the TikToker to upload a follow-up video with proof of the purported damage.

Evidence?

“OK, this video is made because, for whatever reason, the people on TikTok don’t think that that damaged the door,” he says in the follow-up.

Next, he pans his camera over to a black exterior door on his property. There appears to be a scuff mark on the door.

Allure explains why the Amazon package in question was capable of damaging the door.

According to him, the package contained a beauty product that was heavy enough to scuff the door. This, Allure maintains, occurred after a delivery driver for the online retail giant “threw” the parcel at his home.

“But that package was a bottle of shampoo. Here’s the door. And there’s the damage from the box. The container inside was a bottle of shampoo. It’s pretty damn heavy,” he says.

At this point in the clip, Allure lowers the camera, bringing it closer to the scuff. He speculates the driver successfully made direct contact with his door. Subsequently, the weight of the shampoo bottle, coupled with the box’s packaging, culminated in an abrasion to the door’s finish.

“So, dude had a pretty [expletive] solid aim here. And that’s where he hit. That’s the damage to the door,” he claims.

Careless throw?

Allure says he considers the scuff minor. However, he says he also thinks that had the driver been more mindful, this scuff could have been avoided.

“But did it need to happen? Absolutely not. The whole moral of the video was [that] it was disrespectful, unprofessional, and not needed. When you deliver something, you’re gonna work and do something, do it the proper way. That’s all it is. Easy as that. This did not need to happen, video did not need to be posted. My door does not need to be permanently dented. That’s that,” he says.

Other delivery woes

Allure isn’t the first Amazon customer who’s aired their grievances with the manner in which drivers delivered their packages. The Daily Dot previously reported on an incident in which a customer was purportedly “trapped” due to packaging placement.

The delivery driver left the large, rectangular box in a way that wedged it between the door and her balcony’s railing. Consequently, the customer couldn’t open her door, which led to her being stuck in her home for three hours. In that time, she says she attempted to wave down several neighbors walking by to come and move the box.

Additionally, there have been reports of Amazon delivery drivers tossing packages from their trucks. One of these incidents was reported by North Carolina news outlet WSOC-TV.

Although the truck in question wasn’t branded, a reporter for the media outlet confirmed there was “an Amazon driver behind the wheel.” The piece indicates three packages were tossed out of the truck and includes a snapped photo of the parcels sprawled out on the ground.

Why throw, though?

@CelibatePower, a Redditor who said they used to work at Amazon, explained why delivery drivers throw packages.

They claimed that Amazon delivery drivers are throwing packages due to the “impossible” nature of their job.

During one delivery run, the Redditor said that they were encouraged by their colleague to “toss” packages when driving through “bad neighborhoods.” This, they said, was due to the stringent delivery timelines they were expected to uphold.

And these timelines, OP said, were impossible to satisfy. They detailed how in one day, despite exerting all their effort, they only completed 30% of deliveries five hours into the shift.

Viewers are unsympathetic

While Allure was audibly miffed at the damage rendered to his door, TikTokers didn’t seem as perturbed. One user on the app sarcastically remarked, “I hope you and your family recover from this horrible situation. You guys will be in my prayers tonight.”

Someone else suggested that if he was so upset over Amazon’s delivery protocols, he shouldn’t shop there anymore. “Just Cancel Amazon acct and go buy it yourself next time,” they said.

Another quipped, “a shampoo bottle killed my whole family. I understand what you’re going though.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to Amazon via email and Allure via TikTok comment for further information.

