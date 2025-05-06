‘I’ve been eating Panda Express for the past 3 days’: Here’s why a Dodgers win is good news for Panda Express fans

Posted on May 6 2025 3:00 am CDT

If you’re a Dodgers and Panda Express fan who resides in Southern California or Las Vegas, this man has some good news for you.

“Bro, I’ve been eating Panda Express for the past three days,” TikToker Ryan (@ryan.ki) says while sitting inside a Panda Express.

Then, he tilts his camera to reveal his plate, which consists of string bean chicken and chow mein.

“The Dodgers have been winning at home, so it’s a frickin’ $6 Panda Plate.” Normally, a Panda Plate starts at $10.30. “Dude, they won again. Let’s go!” he exclaims.

Although Ryan isn’t a baseball fan, he says he’s relishing in the perks. “I don’t even like baseball BUT THANK THE LORD FOR THE DODGERS,” he captions the video.

Viewers rush to their nearest Panda Express

Ryan’s video has over 359,000 views. Viewers seem excited to put the promotion to use.

“Coupon code hate to see me coming,” one viewer wrote.

“Where is the QR code bc I’ve been craving panda for lunch,” a second stated.

Others have also been cashing in on this offer.

“Yes and ever since panda has been hitting different!” one commenter said.

“literally me, eating panda right now watching this,” another remarked.

“my husband is really enjoying this deal, I’m burnt out lol,” a third commented.

What is the Panda Express/Dodgers collab?

To commence the start of the Dodgers’ home opening game, Panda Express launched this promotion on March 27. Every time the team wins, fans can redeem a $6 two-entree plate from Panda Express the following day. According to the Chinese food restaurant’s website, all you have to do is:

Download the app.

Create an account.

Keep your eye out for a Dodgers win.

Log in to their app the following day.

Select a participating store near you.

Customize your two-entree plate.

Enter the code “DODGERSWIN.”

If you’re just learning about this, don’t worry. This promotion will last until the season ends on Sept. 28.

More Dodgers deals

For those who aren’t fans of Panda Express, Dodgers News shared several other promotions, including:

McDonald’s offers a free six-piece McNugget when you spend at least $2 if the team scores six or more runs in a game. Just search under “Rewards & Deals” in the app.

Jack in the Box is handing out a free Jumbo Jack when you purchase a large Coca-Cola if the team strikes out the opposing team seven more times. This can be redeemed on the app using the code “GODODGERS25.”

