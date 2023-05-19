‘It also works for gas’: Man shares ‘3 universal phone numbers that will automatically discount your groceries’

A content creator suggests there are three phone numbers that could allegedly help people get lower prices on their groceries.

TikTok creator Jordan (@jordan_the_stallion8) — who is a self-proclaimed “President of the Fast Food Secrets Club” for his fast food to grocery hacks — recently uploaded a video sharing the three phone numbers.

In this clip, he stitched a video from TikTok user @Dohyun Kim where he asked, “What’s a weird flex in your world that no one else would understand?”

Then, the video cut to Jordan where he stated there were “three universal numbers” that will “automatically” discount groceries.

The first number was from a Mike Jones song which is 281-330-8004. Another number was to use the 8675309 followed by any area code. The last one was from a song called “Kiss Me Through the Phone” which is 678-999-8212. In addition, these numbers allegedly work for gas too.

The Daily Dot reached out to Jordan via Instagram direct message and TikTok comment for more information. The video has amassed more than 1.1 million views. Viewers revealed how the numbers worked for them.

“I’ve been using Mike Jones’s number for years!” another echoed.

However, some viewers didn’t have the same luck.

“Every store I’ve been to requires a pin too,” a second shared.

“I tried the 8675309 one with my area code, and it was a real person’s phone number I refrained from using their fuel points,” a third noted.

In addition, others shared other numbers that will give discounts.

“You forgot one! You should be able to use the store itself’s actual number!” one person wrote.