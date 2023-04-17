‘Probably bad news for vegetarians’: Customer claims McDonald’s cooks its fries with beef flavoring

A popular content creator went viral on TikTok after claiming that McDonald’s cooks their french fries in beef flavoring.

The video kicked off with a stitch from another content creator, @youraveragetechbro, who asked, “What’s a weird flex in your world that no one understands?” The video jumped to Jordan (@jordan_the_stallion8) who is known for spilling fast food secrets.

First, he shared how McDonald’s allegedly reached out to him, essentially “investigating” him. He claims they asked him how he knows so many fast food secrets, but, Jordan allegedly refused to budge. Then, he revealed his “weird flex,” claiming to know the reason why McDonald’s fries taste so different than other restaurants.

“McDonald’s cooks their fries with beef flavoring mixed with their vegetable oil,” he announced to his 9 million followers. “That’s why the fries taste so good but also so different from everybody else’s.”

He quipped how it’s “probably bad news for vegetarians” but clarifies that the UK, Canada, and Australia cook the fries with regular oil.

The Daily Dot reached out to Jordan via email, Instagram direct message, TikTok comment, and McDonald’s via press email. The video amassed 8.5 million views as of Monday, with viewers sharing their opinions on the “secret.”

“I knew this one for years,” one viewer wrote.

“I already knew this, thought this was common knowledge?” another echoed.

“This isn’t even a secret,” a third said.

However, some viewers noted why American McDonald’s fries taste different.

“When I was in Montreal the fries DID taste different. Wow!” one user stated.

“My cousin would visit from London and told me our McDonald’s taste so much better. she would devour fries. guess now I know why lol,” a second remarked.

“American living in the UK. so is that why fries here are never good? and half the time UNSALTED?!?!?! It’s appalling,” a third commented.

So, does McDonald’s cook their fries in animal flavoring? According to their UK website, they don’t, stating that their fries “are not coated in any fats or substances from an animal.”

However, on the McDonald’s U.S. website, the allergen information lists “natural beef flavor” as an ingredient.