‘Perfect Solar Nails doesn’t want customers’: Woman tries to book appointment at nail salon. She can’t believe their response

A woman is in shock after she was turned away when trying to book an appointment at a nail salon.

Oregon-based TikTok user Callie Davison (@calliedavison) says the owner of Perfect Solar Nails in Lake Oswego told her to find a “cheaper” nail salon. “Not very cutesy, not very mindful, not very demure,” Davison captioned the video.

The video has amassed over 600,000 views since Davison posted it on Sep. 25. In the video, Davison shows screenshots of messages between her and the Perfect Solar Nails owner.

In the first message, Davison asks if her nail artist, Tina, has any availability. “Hi!” the owner responded. “Tina not working here anymore, and I think we are expensive for you so go to find [a cheaper nail shop].”

What are viewers saying?

Several commenters were curious as to why the Perfect Solar Nails owner sent this message.

“Kinda makes me wonder what you’ve done at the salon in the past,” one viewer wrote.

“Are you not tipping or something?” another asked.

The industry tipping standard is generally 15% to 20%, according to InStyle.

“To everyone saying I’m a bad tipper, or ‘You probably did something to piss her off’. I spoke up for myself, because I didn’t want to pay an extra $20 and I let so much go before I spoke up,” Davison says, in a follow up video posted the following day.

“So, no, and if you are not going and tipping a minimum of 20% to your nail tech, to your servers, to anyone, don’t go out. OK, I have never in my life tipped less than 20% so y’all saying, ‘She probably didn’t tip,’ you’re wrong,” Davison adds.

Others commented on the Perfect Salar Nails owner’s response.

“I am SCREAMINGGGGG!!! Why they attacked your financial situation like that,” one viewer wrote.

“Perfect Solar Nails doesn’t want customers,” another viewer wrote.

What happened at Perfect Solar Nails?

Davison posted two follow-up videos on Sep. 26.

In the first video, she explains that she has been a Perfect Solar Nails customer for 2-and-a-half years. Typically, a woman named Tina does her nails.

@calliedavison Felt like my last post needed a bit of an explanation…. 😂 To y’all saying “its prob cause she didn’t tip”, you would be incorrect lol ♬ [Raw recording] Record playback noise 01 (3 minutes) – Icy Light

“She’s charged me the same amount since I started going there,” Davison says. “I think they raised prices by like $5 over the couple years, whatever. But other than that, I know their pricing sheet from top to bottom.”

Davison says another employee filled her nails while Tina was on vacation.

“I knew this girl took a little bit longer and usually had unhappy clients purely because I have sat there and watched her do other people’s nails in the past 2 years I’ve been coming here,” Davison says. “This girl spent 2-and-a half hours on a fill for me. Got acrylic all over my nails. It was just really badly done.”

Despite feeling frustrated, Davison says she did not complain to the Perfect Solar Nails employee.

“God forbid you speak about a nail salon when you’re unhappy,” she says. “You just don’t do it.”

Then, Davinson says, the owner tried charging her an extra $20.

“That’s when I spoke up,” she says.

She also says the Perfect Solar Nails owner has always been very nice to her and addresses her by name. However, she says the owner gave her a “B.S. excuse.” Because of how the nail tech filed Davison’s nails, she was charging for a full set.

“I’ve been getting these nails done for a really long time, like, I know the difference,” Davison says in her video. “I’ve been a loyal client and referred a lot of people to you guys over the years, and this is frustrating that you’re doing this and you’re gonna lose my business.”

Is this legal?

A business cannot charge for a service it did not perform.

Some salons and nail artists charge the same amount for a full set and fills. However, this is not an industry standard. A fill is generally cheaper than a full set, according to Beautique Bar.

What is Perfect Solar Nails response?

Davison says she texted the Perfect Solar Nails owner a couple of weeks after the salon overcharged her.

She says she posted a Google review, which the salon has since removed.

In her second update video, Davison says both Tina and the Perfect Solar Nails owner reached out to her again.

@calliedavison Here’s an update for everyone who is so invested in this situation 😂🙃 Me and Tina are homies 4L 🫶🏻 ♬ original sound – calliedavison

“Things are sorted out,” she says. “I genuinely just thought it was hilarious that that’s the way that a business owner responded to a client that was unhappy, and also, you know, gone to them for a really long time.”

Davison says the owner apologized for what she wrote in the text.

“She was like, ‘I’m so sorry for what I said. I said it in the heat of the moment,’” Davison says.

Davison also says her nail tech, Tina, is leaving Perfect Solar Nails to possibly open her own salon.

“Tina did also mention to me that every time she goes on vacation, this salon does not help her,” Davison says. “They don’t take care of her clients.”

The Daily Dot spoke with someone over the phone at Perfect Solar Nails, but she said she was unaware of Davison’s experience. The owner has not responded to the Daily Dot’s request for comment.

