‘Oh girly…press charges IMMEDIATELY’: Nurse says patient did something unexpected with his catheter because he was ‘pissed’

A healthcare worker got an unexpected surprise during a shift at a nursing home that made her vow to never go back.

In a viral clip that has racked up over 1.1 million views, TikTok user Hannah Hiatt (@hanhiatt) said a patient sprayed her with his urine because he was upset.

“The other night, I picked up an agency shift,” the woman began in the video. “I showed up to work wearing scrubs, and I left work an hour early wearing two gowns and grippy socks.”

Hannah encountered the disgruntled patient near the end of her overnight shift, and he made it impossible for her to stay any longer.

“This man unclamps his catheter and sprays it all over me,” she continued.

His behavior was especially disturbing because of the reason why he had a catheter in the first place.

“This man has ESBL in his urine,” Hannah explained. “A contagious bacteria in his urine.”

The catheter was placed so the urine could be contained and not contaminate other places or infect other people. Angry because she would not give him his medication early, the patient decided to dislodge it and then spray Hannah with his urine.

“Literally fell backwards into his bedside table,” the nurse said.

She also immediately stripped off her scrubs and threw them away.

“I put two hospital gowns on; one in the front, one in the back,” she said. “I put grippy socks on, threw all of my clothes away.”

The woman even threw away her shoes and bra for good measure. Then, she immediately left.

“Safe to say I wont be back ever,” the clip’s caption read.

In the comments section, many had strong reactions to the nurse’s story.

“He would’ve been down in the morgue the next hour,” user Ray said.

“PRESS CHARGES,” user Maddie S. wrote.

In another video, the content creator debated whether or not she should press charges against the patient.

“I’m genuinely curious: if you were in my situation, would you press charges against a patient?” she asked her viewers.

Many believed she should.

“Press charges!!!!” wrote one commenter. “He knew exactly what he was doing especially if he was able to open the catheter bag!”

