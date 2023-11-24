A TikTok video showing a woman’s unusual drink choice has gone viral, sparking mixed reactions from viewers. The video has her showcasing a soda fountain in her home that dispenses Diet Coke, which she then mixes with creamer and syrup.

Posted by Hannah Hiatt (@hanhiatt) on Nov. 20, the TikTok has since amassed over 1.4 million views. It features an onscreen caption that reads, “Pov you have soda machine in your house,” and shows Hiatt pouring a cup of Diet Coke from the fountain, which is integrated into her kitchen counter. She then adds some coconut creamer and a dash of syrup to the fizzy drink, creating a creamy concoction.

The video sparked a lot of curiosity and questions from the viewers, who were intrigued by both the soda fountain and the drink combination.

“How often do you need to clean it and refill?” one viewer asked about the soda fountain.

“Please tell me how you got that bc I need one,” a second added.

However, others seemed more interested in the unique refreshment blend.

“So no one is going to question you putting in creamer and Diet Coke lol,” one commenter wrote.

But another commenter said they do it, too. “I thought I was only one that do that put creamer in soda,” the user wrote.

Another commenter remarked, “IM SO GLAD IM NOT THE ONLY ONE WHO DOES THAT DRINK COMBINATION.”

Surprisingly, it appears that the seemingly peculiar mix of Diet Coke and creamer isn’t as rare as one might think. According to multiple articles, the drink that is often referred to as “Dirty Soda,” and is typically made by mixing Diet Coke with coffee creamer, is quite popular in Utah. Thanks to TikTok, the drink is finding an even broader audience.

A Business Insider article states that approximately 70% of Utah’s population identifies as Mormon, and historical religious restrictions on coffee have contributed to fewer coffee drinkers in the state. As a substitute for coffee, “dirty soda” outlets have emerged in Utah. The soda mixed with flavored syrups earned them the nickname “Mormon Starbucks” by some media outlets.

In an interview with the Daily Dot, Hiatt said, “If you haven’t tried soda with creamer you’re missing out!! It sounds strange, but out here in Utah it’s a whole business! Soda shops in Utah mix every type of soda with flavored syrups, fruit purées and creamer! I promise you’ll never go back to regular soda!”