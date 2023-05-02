‘And then the customers get all smug’: Panera Bread worker complains about managers who don’t have her back

A Panera Bread worker recently shed light on what it’s like working at the chain—with one commenter referring to the experience as “trauma.”

In a short video, user @princess.belina reenacted a short exchange with a customer and documented how her manager responded. As of Tuesday morning, her clip had amassed over 608,000 views.

When the manager says, ‘I’ll allow it,’ after I just told the customer we weren’t allowed to,” she wrote via text overlay. Then, @princess.belina lip-syncs the words of a viral TikTok sound: “Let’s cut the shit, man … you’re not gonna … you’re gonna embarrass me in front of my people on here?”

The Daily Dot has reached out to @princess.belina via TikTok comment. As of publication, it was unclear which Panera Bread location she worked at and how common these occurrences were.

Still, her video led a number of viewers—and former employees—to weigh in on what it’s like working there.

One simply identified with @princess.belina: “And then the customers get all smug,” they wrote.

Another shared that they, too, had been undermined by their Panera Bread manager. “Told a customer she couldn’t use one coupon three times the same day. Then my manager let it [go] and she glared at me and went, ‘Thank you, sir.’”

“Everyone who’s worked at Panera should have a support group because that was trauma right there,” another commenter chimed in.

Other viewers, meanwhile, said that @princess.belina’s video was almost too relatable.

“Fr cause now I look like I don’t know how to do my job,” one pointed out.

“Now, I look like I don’t know my job bc my manager wanna be lazy,” said another commenter.

Giving advice on what to do when faced with this scenario, one viewer suggested, “That’s why I started saying it’s at the manager’s discretion. Make it 100% their problem to solve.”