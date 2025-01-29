‘Why didn’t I know this about Owala until now?’: Woman buys new Owala FreeSip to use for hot and cold drinks. Then she reads the fine print on the bottle

Owala, a popular water bottle brand, has wait times of over 12 weeks for some new color drops. So, if you’ve scored a rare one, don’t make this mistake when you get your new bottle.

Featured Video

In a video with over a million views, TikToker Michelle (@seoowoo) says she finally received her “bowala”—an exclusive bow-adorned Owala partnership with Urban Outfitters—after a whole year of waiting.

However, something on the water bottle’s label surprised her. “Why didn’t I know this about Owala until now?” the on-screen text reads.

She points to a slip of paper that reads, “Not for use with hot, carbonated, or perishable liquids.”

Advertisement

“Why did I assume that it was for both hot and cold,” the caption reads.

Can you put hot beverages in an Owala?

The brand advises against putting hot, carbonated, or perishable liquid in their classic water bottles because pressure from the heat or gas bubbles can cause the beverage to spill or spray when the bottle opens.

If your beverage is very hot, the spray could injure you.

Advertisement

However, Owala makes other bottles that are suitable for other liquids.

Owala’s FreeSip Twist can handle hot and carbonated beverages. And Owala’s SmoothSip stainless steel coffee mug is suitable for hot drinks.

In the comments, viewers share their opinion of Owala’s other offerings.

“They have a tumbler for hot drinks. I love mine,” one wrote.

Advertisement

“Girly, get the Owala Smoothslip Slide for warm drinks! Also leakproof!” another said.

Viewers who bend the rules share their experience

Despite warnings on the bottle, some viewers say they put hot and carbonated beverages in their Owala—to varying degrees of success.

“Take it from me with a carbonated liquid experience. I was at the doctor’s office and opened my owala and got soda everywhere,” one shared.

Advertisement

“I’ve put warm tea in it, and I understand cause of the pressure makes it fly,” another wrote.

Some say they haven’t had an issue.

“I put soda in mine all the time,” a viewer wrote.

“I put carbonated drinks in there I just don’t close the lid until it’s a little bit more flat,” another said.

Advertisement

“I’ve put tea in mine before. Just leave the lid open, but other than that, it’s completely fine,” a third added.

The Daily Dot reached out to Michelle via email and Instagram direct message. We also contacted Owala via press form for further information.

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.