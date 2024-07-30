‘I tried holding back my tears’: Outback Steakhouse customer has to make shark attack drink at home after server ruined it

Outback Steakhouse is known for many popular items. Alongside its famed Blooming Onion, there’s another menu fad that has people returning to the restaurant to try the viral treat: the Aussie Jawsie.

Dubbed the “Shark Attack” cocktail by some, the cocktail is “a fin-tastic bevvy crafted with New Amsterdam® Raspberry Vodka, Blue Curacao, a trio of citrus juices and a dangerous dose of grenadine,” per the company’s website.

The drink was launched as a limited edition beverage in 2023, but made its return this year due to high demand.

What makes this drink particularly exciting is that the grenadine is added via a small plastic shark toy that’s been placed in the glass. Once a customer tips the shark into their beverage, a shot of bright red liquid can be seen in the blue drink—hence why some call the beverage a “shark attack.”

This drink has attracted some controversy as well, with some internet users claiming that the concept was stolen from a popular New Orleans restaurant. Regardless, customers love the drink and look forward to the experience of pouring the grenadine into their cocktail.

That’s where the story of TikTok user Nayeli (@lifebynayeli) comes in.

An Aussie Jawsie experience ruined

In a video with over 1.4 million views, Nayeli, who notes in the caption that she is “autistic and sharks are one of [her] special interests,” says she could not wait to experience the drink.

While she had not been able to try the drink in the past year, she says that her father and step-mother recently took her to the chain so she could have the chance to try out the beverage.

“While waiting for my drink i kept getting more excited as i watched people in tables around me order & receive their shark drinks and pour the ‘blood’ into their drinks on their own,” she recalls.

However, when the drink actually came, she was met with disappointment.

“When my drink came, the server poured the ‘blood’ for me without asking,” Nayeli writes. “It happened so fast and i didn’t plan on it. it was literally devastating for me, i had been anticipating this experience for a long while just to have it gone in an instant.”

“I tried holding back my tears as long as i could because i didn’t want to make a scene or hurt the server’s feelings but it didn’t last long,” she adds.

#aussiejawssie #latediagnosedautistic #autisticadult #audhd #sharks ♬ original sound – nayeli @lifebynayeli please no negative comments 💖 i’m autistic and sharks are one of my special interests, this is a popular experience i saw people doing last year and i unfortunately wasn’t able to go before. but this year my dad & step mom took me & i was so so excited!! while waiting for my drink i kept getting more excited as i watched people in tables around me order & receive their shark drinks and pour the “blood” into their drinks on their own. when my drink came, the server poured the “blood” for me without asking. it happened so fast and i didn’t plan on it. it was literally devastating for me, i had been anticipating this experience for a long while just to have it gone in an instant. i tried holding back my tears as long as i could because i didn’t want to make a scene or hurt the server’s feelings but it didn’t last long. i eventually cried & daniel & my parents were supportive. i love them and my daniel, & i feel very lucky to have them in my life 💖🦈 . #sharkdrink

Nayeli gets to try the drink after all

As the video reveals, however, this disappointment didn’t last long.

Later in the video, Nayeli reveals that her partner, Daniel, “said they would try & recreate the drink at home so you could have the full experience.”

The video shows her partner doing just that, recreating the drink and offering it to a smiling Nayeli, who nods approvingly upon trying the drink. She also returned to Outback Steakhouse and was able to get an Aussie Jawsie with the ability to pour in the grenadine herself.

“Ddaniel & my parents were supportive,” she states in the caption. “I love them and my daniel, & i feel very lucky to have them in my life.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Outback Steakhouse via email and Nayeli via Instagram direct message.

