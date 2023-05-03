Outback Steakhouse accused of copying shark attack drink from New Orleans restaurant

A video of Outback Steak House’s “Shark Attack” cocktail is stirring controversy after one TikToker uploaded a clip of the drink that some are claiming is a stolen concept from another restaurant.

In a now viral video that has been viewed over three million times, user Kate Stivers (@katestivers) shows off the creative cocktail that features a blue drink and a red shot that pours from the mouth of a toy shark. The Daily Dot has reached out to Stivers via email.

“Outback did not have to go this hard,” the video’s caption read.

The TikToker then demonstrates, with audio from the movie “Jaws,” how she pours the red shot into the drink and uses the shark as a stirrer to create a bloody shark attack effect.

One viewer pointed out that the signature cocktail may not be an original idea.

“Look up ‘Shark Attack drink’ at Tropical Isle in New Orleans!” one user instructed. “So fun. They blow a whistle and everything. Outback be copying.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to Outback via email for a request for comment. Attempts to reach Tropical Isle’s corporate offices via phone Tuesday evening were unsuccessful. However, photos from Tropical Isle customers on Google showed a drink concoction similar to Outback’s from 2022.

Despite the alleged controversy, many viewers seemed amazed by the drink’s creativity and pledged to hit their local Outback to try it right away.

“I’m going to Outback just for this,” one TikToker wrote in the comments section.

“I want to go to Outback just so I can get this drink!!” another said.