Olive Garden customers say they waited an hour for first round of never-ending pasta, caught their server getting yelled at by manager

A couple documented the unusual experience they had at Olive Garden when they went for the Never-Ending Pasta Bowl deal.

TikTok user Cierra Hartley (@cierrahartley) uploaded the video on her dining experience on Wednesday, and it has gotten over 598,000 views. Hartley recorded the clip to document “How much my boyfriend eats at the Never-Ending Pasta at Olive Garden,” per the on-screen caption.

In the clip, Hartley’s boyfriend did a little dance to show his excitement after he was seated. He then chowed down a breadstick with cheese sauce and salad. After he finished the starters, the couple waited over an hour until the manager finally came and served their first round of pasta.

https://www.tiktok.com/@cierrahartley/video/7283329372621196575?is_from_webapp=1&sender_device=pc&web_id=7062063768491017733

Harltey’s boyfriend ate three more rounds before Hartley caught their server getting yelled at by the manager. The couple decided to leave after the fifth round. At the end of the video, they shared that their food was free, they got to take leftovers, and they had a “successful trip” overall.

“I’d say it was worth the 4 hours spent there,” Hartley added in the caption.

In the comments section, viewers were curious about why the server got yelled at.

“Wait why was the waiter/waitress getting yelled at?” one viewer asked.

“Wait why were they getting yelled at was it because of how long y’all waited?” a second echoed.

Hartley explained the situation in a comment, writing: “We waited 15 min before anyone ever took our drink order, only had one basket of breadsticks, one bowl of cheese dip, and no refills.”

In addition, other viewers shared their experiences with the never-ending pasta deal.

“The contemplation of life at round four is so relatable,” one user stated.

“I went today and barely finished ONE bowl,” a second shared.

Recently, the never-ending pasta deal has made a comeback and gone viral. One couple shared insight into how inexpensive the deal is and how customers can make the most of it. On the other hand, one unlucky content creator was met with disappointment after he sat down to eat and learned that his location didn’t offer the promotion.

The Daily Dot contacted Hartley via TikTok comment and Olive Garden via press email.