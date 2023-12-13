‘The more cheese you put, the bigger your tip’s gonna be’: Olive Garden customer never tells worker ‘when’ while she’s grating cheese on his spaghetti

An Olive Garden customer tested how much grated cheese he could have on his spaghetti, never telling the server to stop.

The video featured TikTok user @thenumba1guido, who sat at a table at Olive Garden. Per a viewer’s request, he would see how much grated cheese the server would put on his pasta. “I’ll tell you right off the bat, the more cheese you put on there,” he told the server, pointing to his bowl of spaghetti, “the bigger your tip’s gonna be.” Then, the server started grating his cheese. “I need a respectable amount,” the TikToker said.

Throughout the video, he made small talk with the server, including asking whether it was true that customers could buy the cheese graters. The server stopped as soon as the cheese covered his spaghetti. However, he still wanted more, calling it a “good start.” In the end, @thenumba1guido’s bowl was topped with a mountain of cheese, completely covering the pasta underneath. The video wrapped up with the content creator purchasing a cheese grater.

The Daily Dot reached out to Olive Garden via press email and @thenumba1guido via email, TikTok comment, and direct message. The video amassed 1.5 million views, where commenters joked about the interaction.

“You better tip her good … she put a whole block of cheese in it,” one viewer joked.

“Gang asked for cheese with a side of noodles and sauce,” a second wrote.

Furthermore, fellow cheese lovers weighed in.

“Can you say constipation tho i love cheese but geesh,” one viewer stated.

“If somebody questions [whether] I have a meal under my cheese, it ain’t enough,” a second joked.

“I love cheese, but couldn’t eat that,” another said.

What happens if a customer never tells the server when to stop grating their cheese? According to Yahoo, “Although there doesn’t appear to be an official Olive Garden guideline on the conundrum of a customer never saying ‘stop’ while the waiter is grating, a June 2023 Facebook post from the brand alludes to ‘Never-Ending Cheese.’ It also seems that it may be up to your server’s judgment to determine when to quit.”

Moreover, this was a discussion on Reddit. Different Olive Garden servers revealed the most cheese they’ve grated for customers. “The longest was a couple who’s husband loved cheese and he took probably two blocks on his soup. I usually tell the people like this that I’m actually happy because they live up to their hype,” user McDragan replied. Bweaver94 responded, “Probably about 30 seconds. It felt like a f*cking eternity and I slowed down a few times because it seemed excessive and the man just kept saying ‘No, keep going.’ Worst part was that it was over a steak.”