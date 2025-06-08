“Oh somebody is in TROUBLE”: Hotel tells guests it has a surprise for them. Then they come back to a flooded room

It’s always a nice surprise when employees goes above and beyond to make a hotel room extra welcoming for guests. Whether with a free drink, personalized recommendations, or a handwritten note, these little gestures can go a long way in making customers feel special.

Featured Video

But sometimes, the best of intentions can go horribly wrong.

A hotel flooding surprise

That’s what happened to Anastasia (@anastasia.gonz) and her partner on a recent trip to Mexico. In a TikTok video, her companion explains that when the couple had checked in, the hotel told them to expect a “surprise” in their room.

Advertisement

But when the two entered their hotel room later that night, they found that the “surprise” had taken a turn.

“POV: you come back to a flooded hotel room after a ‘surprise by employee,’” the text overlay explains.

It turns out the hotel had attempted to create a romantic atmosphere in the couple’s room. A bath was drawn, and rose petals were scattered around the tub and bed. However, the couple claims the employee forgot to turn off the bath faucet. This led the tub to overflow, leaving an inch of water across the entire room’s floor.

The guests documented the significant water damage inside the room. The footage revealed so much water on the floor that there were audible squelching sounds as the man walked through the area.

Advertisement

In a follow-up video, the guest also shows his hotel slippers floating in what appears to be over an inch of water. Even the balcony was wet, he notes.

“They were just trying to make your day.”

The post received almost 59,000 views, and the situation was so absurd that several viewers tried to find humor in it.

“Surprise was the indoor splash pad,” joked one person.

Advertisement

“I’d be stomping puddles the whole way too,” another laughed about the way the man in the video was squelching through the water.

“Oh somebody is in TROUBLE,” a third wrote about the employee who had made the mistake.

“Bless their heart they were just trying to make your day,” one sympathetic user wrote.

Several people were interested in how the hotel made up for the mishap.

Advertisement

“I’d be so upset and I hope they give y’all laundry service for free,” one person said.

“Definitely file a claim while you’re there. Call your travel agent and corporate. Which hotel is this?” someone else wanted to know.

According to another follow-up post, the guests say a hotel employee came to clean up the water. However, they did not do a satisfactory job and everything was still quite damp when they left.

The Daily Dot reached out to Anastasia via Instagram direct message for further updates on what happened.

Advertisement

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.