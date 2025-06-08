“FOR FREE!”: Man says you can get Samsung fridge ice maker repaired amid alleged class-action lawsuit. Is he right?

A man put out a PSA for all Samsung fridge owners to let them know they can get their ice maker replaced by the company for free.

According to @user4941210962014 on TikTok, Samsung lost a class action lawsuit over the ice makers in their refrigerators. He says that anyone with a faulty ice maker simply needs to call the company.

“Call Samsung, have them fix your ice maker for free. Just call them, send pictures, and you’re done,” he says, adding in the caption that no proof of purchase is required to obtain the service.

The post went viral with over 1.4 million views. However, even with a potential free repair service available, viewers warned each other against Samsung fridges in general. As one person said, “An even better idea—don’t buy a Samsung appliance ever. Hope this helps!”

Many claimed that Samsung appliances were unreliable and that the ice makers broke down constantly, even after repairs.

“Yeah did that, they came out, replaced circuit board and the whole ice maker, six months later [it] broke again,” one person claimed.

“Mine is broke right now as we speak. They already fixed it once,” someone else echoed.

“Came out. Replaced the whole ice maker, guts and all. Worked for 3 days. Back to not working,” another dissatisfied customer shared.

Is Samsung offering free repairs?

Unfortunately, it seems that the TikToker is incorrect in their claim that Samsung will perform free repairs.

In 2017, consumers filed a class action lawsuit against Samsung over continuous issues with ice makers in their refrigerators. Complaints included leaking water, loud noises, ice build-up, and cracked ice buckets.

Many consumers followed the case, hoping it would lead to compensation for the faulty ice makers. They expected the judge to approve the case as a class action suit, opening the door for broader participation from consumers.

But that never happened. Instead, both sides reached a private settlement that was limited to the original plaintiffs. This left other Samsung owners out of the deal and with little recourse for their broken ice makers.

While a search on TikTok reveals several users making the same claim about free repairs from Samsung, most of these videos are either old or misinformed.

What to do about your broken ice maker?

If you own a Samsung refrigerator and have problems with the ice maker, there are steps you should take regardless of any pending lawsuits. Start by documenting any issues such as leaks, noise, or ice build-up. Both photos and videos can be used as evidence later on.

Report the problem to Samsung as soon as possible. Finally, stay informed of ongoing lawsuits to see if you are eligible for any legal action or a future settlement.

The Daily Dot reached out to @user4941210962014 via TikTok direct messages for further information and to Samsung via email.

@user4941210962014 Samsung ice maker repair FOR FREE! No proof of purchase required!. ♬ original sound – user4941210962014

