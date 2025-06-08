“And you go to buy numbers at Lowes or Walmart”: UPS worker shares the 1 “trick” homeowners should know about home numbers

A UPS worker posted a TikTok to share his “best advice ever” with homeowners. His tip for them likely comes from a place of frustration—a frustration shared by many delivery drivers. Their jobs are far more difficult when home numbers aren’t visible.

Featured Video

“Listen carefully because it’s going to be the best decision you make when going about this,” UPS worker Austin (@austin_ups) starts off his video. Since June 3, his video has garnered 40,000 views.

“Whenever you paint your house, whenever you build your house, and you go to buy numbers at Lowe’s or Walmart, or wherever you go to get your numbers, one trick you need to know—you get any color besides the one that your house is,” he says.

Advertisement

Being able to clearly read a home’s address not only helps delivery drivers get your packages to you, but it can mean the difference between life and death in the event of an emergency.

“As a first responder please make your house number visible for emergency services!!!” one said in the comments section.

An Amazon customer shared that a delivery driver thanked them for having large numbers that are easy to see.

“Can’t believe the number of houses without a number on it AT ALL,” a FedEx driver of 33 years shared. They said these houses’ numbers were nowhere to be found—”not on the curb, not on the house, not on the mailbox.”

Advertisement

Help us help you

The Mendham Fire Department understandably has to get to the right location of emergencies as quickly as possible. So it shared some tips for homeowners to ensure their home numbers are as visible as possible.

The fire department co-signed Austin’s recommendation that the color of the numbers should be different than that of the house. It also recommends:

3-inch high numbers (at least)

No unusual number placements

Placement around the main entrance

A second set of numbers closer to the street if the view from the street is obstructed

Reflective numbers

Advertisement

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.