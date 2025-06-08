“It’s not just one”: Target customer spots Pride collection. Then they take a closer look at the tags

A Target customer went viral on TikTok after calling out the store’s tone-deaf Pride collection.

User @riversidechat, a former Target employee, said they visited the store last week and checked out its Pride section—only to notice something bizarre.

Several items had hang tags featuring placeholder “lorem ipsum” text. In other words, whoever designed the tags never finished them. Other customers said they’ve seen the same thing.

“They didn’t even put words,” @riversidechat said, clearly stunned. “They were supposed to put words and they didn’t. Wow.”

They also pointed out that some of the clothing didn’t have proper tags at all, and ended their video with a blunt PSA: “It’s not just one,” they said. “Do better.”

As of Wednesday, the video had garnered over 1.3 million views.

Target Pride collection sparks backlash

@riversidechat wasn’t the only Target customer who spotted issues with the store’s Pride items. Others have also criticized the company for promoting merchandise featuring the American flag and the word “USA” as part of its Pride collection.

Taken together, these moves have sparked backlash from customers who view them as a betrayal of Target’s previous commitments to diversity.

Like other major retailers, including McDonald’s and Walmart, Target had scaled back its diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives after they came under fire following a series of executive orders from President Donald Trump.

The shift hasn’t gone unnoticed. Some Black entrepreneurs have called for a boycott of the store, and many consumers have joined in, hoping to pressure Target into reversing course and restoring its DEI programs.

Even @riversidechat said they’re boycotting. In the caption of their video, they wrote that they didn’t buy any Pride merchandise and “don’t support Target in any way.”

“I used to work for them and have so many horror stories about how badly they treat their employees,” they added.

Viewers vow to stop shopping there

Newsweek noted that Target’s Pride collection is noticeably smaller this year compared to past efforts. Customers pointed that out, too—another sign, they said, that the company is backing away from its previous commitments.

“I will boycott Target until they close or I did,” one commenter asserted. “They removed Pride and showed a glimmer into their intentions. Then they removed DEI and really showed us all who they are.”

“I’m surprised you’re seeing anything close to Pride at Target,” another said.

“They don’t care about Pride, only the money they make off of it,” a third TikToker added.

Others said @riversidechat’s revelation about the Pride section only affirmed their past decisions to stop shopping at Target.

“You guys still walk into Target? I don’t even look at it when I drive past,” one viewer quipped.

Another echoed this sentiment, adding, “They won’t do better. So we just don’t stop there. Period!”

“I haven’t walked in since the rescinding of DEI,” a third commenter wrote. “Shop Pride at small businesses!”

And some were just curious: How did placeholder “lorem ipsum” text even make it onto the shelves in the first place?

“I wonder if this is some sort of malicious compliance,” one viewer asked.

“Filler text, wow,” another added, clearly in awe.

The Daily Dot has reached out to @riversidechat via TikTok comment and to Target through email.



