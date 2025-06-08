“Not netflix swooping in to save the day”: American Airlines passenger accidentally leaves iPad on plane. He gets Netflix involved when the employee responds like this

You’ve heard of iPad kids. Introducing, iPad adult.

Love ’em or hate ’em, iPads are undeniably versatile. Part tablet, part laptop, part sketchpad, part movie theater, part kid pacifier. Some people think they’re kind of useless and overpriced, while others find them extremely helpful.

However, one influencer brought his iPad on a recent travel trip and was taken aback by how hostile a flight attendant was about the device, and not in the way you’d expect.

iPad storytime gone wrong

In a viral video with more than 3.6 million views, influencer Max Balegde (@max_balegde) shared the twisted tale of how he lost his iPad and the lengths it took to try and get it back.

In the video, Balegde explained that he’d just gotten off an American Airlines flight when he realized he had left his iPad on the plane.

He went up to the American Airlines counter and asked an attendant if there was any way he could go back and grab it.

To his surprise, she let out an audible and exasperated sigh and rolled her eyes.

“Some people hold great importance to their iPad, and I am one of those people,” Balegde thought to himself. The newest generation of iPads do start at roughly $350 per Apple’s website, so it’s no small loss.

The woman at the desk made a call and was informed that it was in the lost and found.

“Brilliant, can I get it?” Balegde asked. “No,” she responded.

“Well, can you get it?” he shot back. “No,” she said again, seemingly trying to be deliberately unhelpful.

The worker walked over to a colleague who also said they didn’t feel like going up for it.

“Oh, shall I use my magic powers then?” Balegde asked himself.

Balegde ended up filling out the online lost and found form to get his device back, but they said it would be up to 90 days to retrieve.

“What are you playing at American Airlines? Fuming,” Balegde concluded.

Did he get his iPad back?

Yes, but not on his own.

Balegde explained that he’s on a brand trip with Netflix and they had to throw their weight around with the airline in order to finally grab the iPad.

At the end of the video, there’s a quick slideshow of Balegde enjoying his iPad at the club and in an empty bathtub.

“Most valid crashout,” a top comment read.

“It’s ridiculous that you need to be someone big like Netflix to get it back,” a person pointed out.

“Keeping YOUR possession for 90 days is insane, like why??” another wrote.

The Daily Dot reached out to Balegde for comment via email and Instagram direct message and to American Airlines via email.

