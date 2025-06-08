“Let’s see what the AI system thinks I have in my fridge”: Woman buys Samsung Bespoke fridge with high-tech AI system. Now she’s sharing why she has buyer’s remorse

A woman went viral on TikTok after posting a blunt review of the Samsung Bespoke Family Hub fridge, which she said she recently bought for $2,500.

Featured Video

April Lauren (@aprillauren_) claimed she “wasted” her money and wanted to warn others. The fridge, she said, is riddled with tech issues that left her full of regret.

“I’ll tell you why you don’t” need this fridge, she said. Her video has racked up over 200,000 views.

What’s wrong with the fridge?

Lauren’s complaints aren’t universal. One bad review doesn’t mean all Samsung fridges are broken. But still, she had plenty to say about why her smart fridge wasn’t worth the cost.

Advertisement

She pointed to the fridge’s AI system, which “scans your food” each time you take something out or put it back. According to Lauren, though, it’s full of bugs.

“Let’s see what the AI system thinks I have in my fridge,” she said. Then she showed a picture of her husband’s head registered as an avocado.

Other food items were misidentified, too. A bottle of ketchup, for example, was labeled as meat.

“This system sucks,” she said.

Advertisement

Lauren also knocked the fridge for not being smudge-proof as advertised.

“The moment you touch it, there is a fingerprint,” she said, adding that her “cheap … stainless steel” fridge worked better.

Her least favorite feature: the double-door freezer. She said there’s no stopping mechanism on the ice maker—even when you’re mid-scoop.

“It will dump ice all down in your freaking freezer,” she said.

Advertisement

Complaints about Samsung appliances

In March, another content creator aired similar grievances, saying her pricey Samsung fridge came with a long list of issues: a defective ice maker, a broken freezer handle, misaligned doors, and a drawer that froze shut.

Samsung’s ice makers have drawn complaints for years. A class-action lawsuit over faulty models was settled in 2023. Legal site Lawsuit Update Centre now advises users to document issues in case of future claims.

On Reddit, one r/Samsung commenter called the fridges “poorly engineered.”

Advertisement

“I am personally avoiding anything Samsung in the future,” they wrote.

In 2023, Samsung sold more fridges than any other brand—23% of the market—but reportedly accounted for 70% of all refrigerator complaints, according to USA Today.

Not everyone is on the anti-Samsung train. Town Appliance praised the company for its “sleek appearance, cutting-edge cooling systems, and ever-evolving ‘smart’ features.”

Even on that Reddit thread, some pushed back. One commenter said they’ve had their Samsung fridge for five years with zero issues.

Advertisement

Viewers aren’t surprised by bad review

In Lauren’s comments section, viewers weren’t exactly surprised. Many said they’d never trust a fridge that tries to think for itself.

“I just want a fridge with no tech,” one woman wrote.

Advertisement

“When I hear AI anything, I assume inaccurate, overcomplicated, overpriced,” another added.

“I literally don’t want a computer on my fridge,” a third TikToker echoed. “I just want it to keep the food cold.”

Others called the product over-engineered and said older models were more reliable.

“Gimme the Harvest Gold 1970s fridge that is still working like it is immortal,” one viewer quipped.

Advertisement

“I’ve had over-engineered appliances as well,” a second commenter lamented. “More frustrating than useful.”

“I want a 60s, 70s fridge,” a third commenter said. The new fridges, they added, “are horrible.”

And some viewers just appreciated Lauren’s blunt honesty.

“Thank you for your service,” one woman wrote.

Advertisement

“We need honest reviews like this for everything,” another said.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Lauren via TikTok comment and to Samsung through email.

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.