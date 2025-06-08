“You just don’t do that”: Couple criticized for getting engaged at a friend’s wedding

Viewers criticize a couple for getting engaged at their friend’s wedding, pointing to the bride’s reaction to the proposal in a now-viral video. Many say the proposal was poorly timed and “bad etiquette.”

How did the proposal go down?

In a viral TikTok, the newly engaged Alyssa Fowler posts the moment her now-fiancé got down on one knee. She stands right in front of the bride at the wedding they attended.

In the clip, Fowler turns to the shocked bride to ask if her boyfriend had asked for permission. The bride says, “No, he didn’t, but it’s totally OK. Say yes.”

The bride walks out of the frame in a hurry.

Fowler turned off the comments on her TikTok after garnering criticism for the wedding proposal.

According to a report by The Sun, her boyfriend didn’t plan to propose at the wedding but decided to “in the moment.” She says he caught the bouquet and already had the engagement ring in his wallet when inspiration struck.

She tells The Sun, “We do acknowledge that it would have been more appropriate for Josh to have asked beforehand. They were both very happy for us.”

How did viewers react to the wedding proposal?

Commenters pointed out the bride’s shocked expression as Fowler’s fiancé got on one knee at the reception. Many call the wedding proposal “tacky” in a repost of Fowler’s TikTok.

“It’s bad etiquette to attempt to upstage the bride on her big day. Shameful,” a commenter wrote.

“Imagine being so cheap you propose at someone else’s wedding,” another said.

“Oh no you just don’t do that,” a third chimed in.

Others suggested how the bride could get revenge on her friend for the poorly timed proposal.

“Bride needs to announce her pregnancy at her wedding. It’s only fair,” one suggested.

“I’d be requesting some $$$,” another wrote.

