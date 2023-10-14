‘Make it make sense’: Customer discovers that ‘non-dairy’ coffee creamer still contains milk

For those looking to avoid dairy products, they may be intrigued by the sight of a product labeled “non-dairy.” However, as TikTok user Alisa (@nashvillebookgirl) recently discovered, “non-dairy” isn’t as straightforward of a label as you might think.

In a video with over 384,000 views as of Saturday, Alisa sits at a diner while noting that the coffee creamer served at the diner says that it is “UHT non-dairy.” Upon looking at the ingredients, however, she found that the product contained milk.

This inspired Alisa and the other person in the video to do a little research to discover the difference between ‘dairy-free’ and ‘non-dairy’ products.

“It turns out ‘dairy-free’ means the complete absence of all dairy ingredients, including lactose, and ‘non-dairy’ refers to products that contain a milk derivative,” says the other person in the video. “So if you want dairy-free, it has to say ‘dairy-free.’ ‘Non-dairy’ still has dairy.”

This explanation is largely correct, though it leaves out some key details.

First, ‘non-dairy’ is a term that is regulated by the Food and Drug Administration. This means that a company must meet certain requirements before marking their products as ‘non-dairy.’ Curiously, the requirements do not include the removal of all milk-based ingredients. This is why coffee creamers made from caseinate, which is a milk protein, can still be labeled as being “non-dairy,” per the University Of Nebraska–Lincoln’s article on the subject.

In contrast, “dairy-free” is not a term regulated by the FDA. This means that some items labeled “dairy-free” may also contain milk products—though, as the University Of Nebraska–Lincoln points out, labeling your product as “dairy-free” while still containing milk products may violate the FDA’s policy against false and misleading terms. Still, those with milk sensitivities are advised to examine the nutrition labels and allergen warnings of any product labeled “dairy-free.”

In the comments section of Alisa’s TikTok, users shared their thoughts on this naming confusion.

“As a vegan I can confirm milk is in everything,” a user wrote.

“Reminds me of caffeine-free vs. decaf,” another added. “Decaf is taking caffeine out of something but could still have some in it. Caffeine free never had any caffeine in it so there’s none in it.”

“Wait til you get into the celiac and wheat derivatives and how confusing THAT whole world is,” stated a third.

