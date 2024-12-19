‘SUVs w/ Honda Civic engines’: Expert says this new Toyota was a total ‘flop.’ Should you try to get a deal on one?

After more than 70 years in production, there are signs the Toyota Land Cruiser may be nearing the end of its life as a substantial part of the automaker’s model portfolio.

Featured Video

At least, that’s the hints we’re getting from creator GregsGadgets (@gregsgadgets4) in his recent TikTok clip that’s been viewed more than 500,000 times.

No one’s buying

The original clip comes from YouTuber Lil Kenny TV.

Advertisement

During a visit to a car lot, Kenny encounters a half dozen Land Cruisers in the 1958 edition that have had their asking price cut by $2,000 as part of a “manager’s special” discount. Translation: The 1958 editions of the Land Cruisers haven’t been selling and are starting to pile up.

“I kind of knew this was going to happen just because of how many Tacomas we got,” he said, suggesting other old reliable Toyota models are also turning into slow sellers.

“I wasn’t sure how exclusive or you know, how many of these trucks we were going to get or they were going to get. But it’s a lot of them on the lot. And now we’re starting to see some discounts.”

Kenny suggests there’s not as much of a sales problem for the more fully loaded First Edition of the Land Cruiser, which sells for around $71,000 compared to the $58,000 price on the 1958s. From that, we can deduce that buyers will pay another $10,000-plus to get a better interior, an advanced infotainment system, upgraded lighting, and a comprehensive safety suite.

Advertisement

In another video from earlier this month, Kenny shows us that prices on the same vehicles are going down, with $5,000 taken off the sticker.

What’s the problem?

There are plenty of reasons why the Land Cruiser may be falling out of favor with the buying public. At least one automotive journalist pins the problem on the fact that the Land Cruiser doesn’t feel as distinct and premium as it once did, with models like Toyota 4runner, Toyota Tacoma, Toyota Tundra, Toyota Sequoia, and Lexus GX built with a similar platform that makes all those models feel like variations on each other.

For some added perspective, auto enthusiasts on Reddit speculate that Toyota’s pricing strategy on the whole Land Cruiser line may have missed the mark.

Advertisement

In a follow-up video, Kenny notes that there are no 4runners or other truck/SUV models from Toyota sitting on the lot. It adds credibility to his argument that the lack of options and premium features on the 1958 edition is the biggest reason they’re sitting.

Buyers want better options

Commenters on the TikTok upload version of the clip were showing no love to the 1958 and its almost $60,000 asking price.

“Toyota new strategy: SUVs w/ honda civic engines,” one wrote.

Advertisement

Some critics of the Land Cruiser have likened the model’s engine as equivalent to those in the much smaller Honda Civic. While the Land Cruiser does have a four-cylinder engine like a Civic, Toyota’s 2.4-liter turbocharged model with two electric motors reportedly produces 326 horsepower. That’s output in line with most crossover SUV models, and more than double the 150 horsepower produced by the 2-liter engine used in most Civics.

“$60k+ for the pleasure of cloth seats. No thanks,” added another.

And another fan of the brand took shots at how Toyota has changed the mechanics of the Land Cruiser line.

“I’m not buying a Land Cruiser with a 4 cylinder hybrid motor.”

Advertisement

We’ve reached out to Greg, Kenny, and Toyota for comment.

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.