‘You the one who decided to buy a Nissan in 2024’: Woman buys Nissan Rogue from the dealership. Then it starts making this sound

A Nissan customer is going viral on TikTok after making a page dedicated to sharing why she thinks others should avoid the auto manufacturer.

Featured Video

User @dont.buy.nissan said she purchased a new Nissan Rogue and has already been back to the dealership 15 times to deal with ongoing issues. When she asked Nissan for help, she said that they “claim… nothing is wrong.”

In a recent post, which has amassed more than 22,000 views as of Friday, the content creator said her car refuses to start. In the nearly 30-second clip, @dont.buy.nissan shared with viewers the rumbling sound that her Rogue makes when she tries to drive it.

“Brand New Nissan Rogue will not start. Other owners are having the same issue plus engine problems,” she wrote in the video’s caption. “Nissan [claims] there is nothing wrong with their cars but clearly they don’t want to own up to replacing or giving back money. Nissan we need some answers.”

Advertisement

What’s wrong with the Nissan?

In a second, much longer video, the content creator elaborated on some of the issues that her car has experienced. She started off by noting that she’s visited two separate Nissan dealerships and didn’t receive much help from either one.

At the second dealership, though, she said a worker told her that there was something wrong with her car’s engine but insisted there was nothing they could do to help.

Advertisement

“Every time I go in, it’s the same thing,” @dont.buy.nissan said. “I’m guessing that Nissan is waiting for someone to be seriously injured or death. And that’s very sad.”

When she tries to start her car, @dont.buy.nissan said she hears a “knocking noise” and the car won’t start. She said she wants Nissan to “take ownership” of the “piece of junk” they sold.

What’s more, @dont.buy.nissan said her sister’s Nissan Rogue is experiencing the same issues. “I have other people that have been complaining about the same issues,” she said.

The TikToker said she’s already filed a complaint with the Better Business Bureau but felt like the agency did “more damage.” In the end, the content creator said this ordeal has made her “tired and stressed,” and that she’s had to spend more money to find rides since she can’t drive her own car.

Advertisement

Regarding Nissan, she said she believes that the quality of their cars has declined over time.

“Y’all focus more on the technology in the vehicle versus the engine and how it runs,” @dont.buy.nissan said.

The content creator said the car cost her $35,000. “I’ve been working with the dealerships here, in my city, since November of 2023,” she shared. “Everyone at the dealership has an attitude. Corporate has an attitude. What you mad for? Because I’m asking y’all to help make things right?”

Advertisement

Ongoing issues with Nissan

Other content creators have similarly documented problems with Nissan vehicles. In a September video, one mechanic warned viewers against buying Nissan cars that have CVT engines—which some experts believe are less reliable. And in another video, a car expert claimed that Nissan Rogues, specifically, won’t last more than 60,000 miles. He said the problem with Rogues is that its engines are prone to damage and knocking noises.

These issues have affected Nissan’s sales. According to Bloomberg, the manufacturer experienced a 5.5% decrease in worldwide sales in August—marking its fifth consecutive monthly decline. In an attempt to turn things around, Nissan was reportedly allowing dealerships to sell marked-down inventory.

But the Rogue might be more prone to issues than other Nissan models. In late 2023, the U.S. Office of Defects Investigation announced it was launching a probe into more than 450,000 Nissans over reports of premature engine failure. The cars in question included 2019-2023 Nissan Altimas and 2021-2023 Nissan Rogues, among a few other models. More recently, the National Highway and Safety Administration launched a formal investigation into more than 77,000 Nissan Rogue models over issues with their steering wheels.

Advertisement

Some viewers offer sympathy

In the comments section, a number of viewers said her videos prompted them to avoid Nissan cars entirely.

“Crosses Nissan off the list,” one viewer wrote.

“And this is why u don’t buy a Nissan,” another added.

Advertisement

Others, however, said they planned to remain loyal to the car manufacturer as they haven’t experienced issues with their own vehicles.

“Oh I’m in the wrong audience lol I love Nissans – anything can happen to any car,” one man wrote.

“Sorry but this happens to every car manufacturer I own 5 Nissans my newest are a 22 and 24 with no issues at all,” another shared.

“Honestly nissan isn’t as bad with these new car problems as most brands,” a third commenter said.

Advertisement

Due to the ongoing issues, one viewer quipped that @dont.buy.nissan should take more drastic measures and let the dealership handle the fallout.

“You the one who decided to buy a Nissan in 2024 lol might as well set it on fire and let insurance pay for it,” they wrote. “Nissan will give you the run around to not take responsibility.”

To this comment, @dont.buy.nissan responded, “All facts bc Nissan playing dumb.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to @dont.buy.nissan via TikTok comment and to Nissan by email.

Advertisement



Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.