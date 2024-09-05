‘But I just got a Nissan rogue’: Expert shares 5 new cars to ditch before 60,000 miles

Buying a new car is a significant financial decision one will have to make in their adult life.

As such, if finance allows it, consumers tend to gravitate toward the newer models the car industry has to offer, but is that always the smartest decision?

According to the J.D. Power 2024 U.S. Vehicle Dependability Study, not necessarily.

The study states that car owners are now reporting more vehicle issues after just three years of ownership than last year. In fact, the average number of problems has gone up around 43% compared to 2014, with nearly two-thirds of brands showing a decline in long-term reliability.

Recently, entrepreneur and TikTok creator Garner Ted (@iamgarnerted) shared his list of five new vehicles that, in his opinion, “wouldn’t make it past 60k miles,” garnering more than 903,500 views at the time of writing.

“These are five new cars that won’t even last 60,000 miles,” he begins. “And please, avoid the last one.”

5) Nissan Rogue

Ted begins with the least offensive vehicle on his lift of five, the Nissan Rouge.

“The major problem with this vehicle is its turbocharged three-cylinder engine that has very complex technology,” Ted states. “Which is prone to internal bearing damage, knocking noises, and potential engine seizing which could cause the entire engine to fail.”

Ted adds Nissan is currently under investigation for engine failures in the Rogue model and others, as also reported by Reuters.

“Then on top of that, the Rogue uses a CVT transmission which Nissan is famous for having problems with,” Ted concludes.

4) Ford Bronco Sport

Next on Ted’s list is Ford with its Bronco Sport model. “Ford Bronco Sport having issues with its Ecoboost engines is no secret,” Ted stated.

According to the expert, “This engine has been recalled for fuel injector cracks, overheating, and potential turbo failures.”

Ted also adds that the Bronco Sport has issues with cooling systems and the potential for engine fires.

A recall document filed recently by Ford to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration supports Ted’s claims. The document reveals that Ford has recalled thousands of Bronco Sport models with EcoBoost engines due to risks of engine failure and overheating.

3) Volkswagen Taos

Third on Ted’s list is the Taos model manufactured by VolksWagen.

“The big problem with this vehicle is the engine,” Ted warns. “It uses the 1.5 L turbocharged engine which is known for issues like leaks and the potential of total engine failure.”

Another negative thing this vehicle is known for, according to Ted, is the electrical issues.

“[They] can get very expensive past the warranty,” Ted concludes.

According to Consumer Reports, Volkswagen Taos has 6 recalls. “We expect the 2024 Taos will be much less reliable than the average new car, the article reads. “This prediction is based on the 2022 model, plus the Volkswagen brand scores.”

2) Chrysler Pacifica Plug-in Hybrid

Next on Ted’s list is the Chrysler Pacifica plug-in hybrid.

“This vehicle has been recalled so many times around the hybrid system that comes with the risk of fire and complete engine shutdown,” says the expert.

He goes on to call it “the least reliable vehicle you can buy.”

Ted’s claims about the Chrysler Pacifica Plug-In Hybrid being unreliable are well-supported by recent recalls.

Chrysler has issued multiple recalls for the Pacifica due to fire risks related to its hybrid system. These issues reportedly come from defects in the high-voltage battery pack, which have led to fires even when the vehicle is parked and turned off.

1) Hyundai or Kia with a 2.0L Four-Cylinder engine

The unfortunate “winners” in Ted’s list are Hyundai or Kia models with 2.0L four-cylinder engines.

“These vehicles… should be avoided at all costs,” Ted states.

According to the expert, these cars have been recalled “10 million times” and “received class action lawsuits due to engine defects and fire risks.”

According to many reports, Ted’s claims about Hyundai and Kia models with 2.0L four-cylinder engines are true.

These cars have been part of huge recalls and lawsuits because of engine problems like stalling, failure, and fire risks. Many vehicles have been recalled, and owners have received compensation for repairs.

The video got 1069 comments at the time of writing, sparking arguments about the validity of Ted’s claims.

“So far zero issues with my Kia stinger,” wrote one user. “Maybe next time lil bro get your fax straight.”

“But I just got a Nissan rogue,” complained a second, to which Ted replied, “With good maintenance you’ll be fine.”

“Notice how all of them have 2.0L or less engines,” remarked another.



The Daily Dot has reached out to Garner Ted (@iamgarnerted) via email and Instagram direct message for further comment. We’ve also emailed Nissan, Ford, VW, Chrysler, Kia, and Hyundai.

