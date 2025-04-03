‘I hate it’: Woman buys GMC Sierra. Then the transmission goes out twice in 1 year

She’s warning you against an alleged GMC transmission problem. Should you be concerned?

Shannon Elizabeth (@singegneri), a 2019 GMC Sierra Texas Edition owner, has had it with her transmission issues. She claims you pay “so much” and have to get multiple transmission repairs.

The Daily Dot has reported on Elizabeth’s claims before. In November last year, she complained that her “transmission failed at 80,000 miles, right after her warranty expired.”

Now, she’s claiming it’s heading into the shop again for the same reasons.

Elizabeth published her latest video to TikTok on March 3. It currently has over 279,000 views.

Never dealing with a GMC transmission problem again

“I finally had all the money to get rid of this negative equity truck,” Elizabeth begins, “and you know what my truck said? ‘[Expletive] you aren’t getting rid of me yet.’”

According to Elizabeth’s story, she was waiting for a tow because her truck’s transmission had gone out again.

“You pay so much money for these overpriced GM vehicles for them to be junk,” she declares.

“Two transmissions in less than a year?” she asks. “So I can’t even sell it. I’ve gotta get it fixed first,” she claims.

“I hate it. I hate it. I would not be sad if it just fell off the rollback on the bridge on the river and fell deep down into the river,” she adds.

“It’s too early for this,” she concludes.

Is the GMC Sierra transmission a real problem?

GMC vehicles have been plagued with transmission difficulties for the last few years, according to the Knight Law Group’s Lemon Law Help website. The problem even has a name: The Chevy Shake.

“The Chevy Shake occurs when Cadillac, Chevrolet, or GMC vehicles shake violently while driving over 35 miles per hour. However, it can happen at speeds of or below 25 miles per hour.”

Per the site, the aluminum driveshaft and the 8-speed transmission are the likely cause of the shaking.

Knight Law Group also specifically addresses Elizabeth’s model, the 2019 Sierra.

“Many 2019 and newer GMC Sierra trucks come equipped with 10-speed transmissions, which lend to distinct GM 10-speed transmission issues such as harsh shifting, shuddering, hesitation, gear shifting problems and loss of power.”

However, Elizabeth has not disclosed whether or not her truck comes with the 10-speed option.

The Daily Dot has reached out to GM via email for a statement.

Viewers chime in

Many of her viewers shared Elizabeth’s frustration.

“Make Trucks last 300,000 miles again,” Randy Rhodes (@riseman3000) commented.

Another viewer stated, “All new vehicles are junk.”

Other viewers offered alternatives to the Sierra.

One recommended a “Toyota Sequoia or 4Runner 5.7 or 4.7. Those things are TANKS.”

Elizabeth responded, “If I didn’t have a million kids I’d be driving a 4Runner or Sequoia! I love them.

Another person wrote, “I left Chevy now a Toyota guy never buy Chevy again in my life.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Elizabeth via TikTok and Instagram direct message for further statement.

