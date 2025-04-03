‘I just KNOW they still talk about this’: Woman returns rotisserie chicken because it looks ‘weird.‘ Then a worker tells her what’s really going on with it

A woman recently went viral after sharing a silly gaffe she once made while grocery shopping. It all began with the purchase of a hot and ready rotisserie chicken.

Shannon (@styloversub) shares what went down in a viral TikTok that’s garnered over 139,000 views. In it, she details an embarrassing personal anecdote highlighting a forehead-slapping oversight on her part.

After buying a rotisserie chicken, she says she noticed there was something off about it. Not wanting to even crack the container open to take a closer look, she says she decided to bring it back to the supermarket.

“If you ever need to feel good about yourself. One time I returned a rotisserie chicken to the grocery store because it looked weird. And I was like, ‘Hey, this rotisserie chicken is deformed. Something’s wrong with it,’” she recalls as she sits in her vehicle.

Off-putting chicken

Immediately, store workers were able to solve the TikToker’s rotisserie conundrum. As it turns out, the problem was a simple one. So simple that it must’ve left Shannon a bit red in the face.

“And they looked at me, and they were like, ‘Ma’am. It’s just upside down in the container,’” she recounts.

Can you really return a rotisserie chicken?

While workers were able to remedy the issue and Shannon likely didn’t have to go through with the return, her story begs the question: Can you really return a rotisserie chicken to the grocery store?

The answer depends on the grocery store you shop at. But if something is genuinely wrong with the chicken—through no fault of the customer—most stores will likely let the return happen.

And stores with extra generous return policies, like Costco, will likely even take the item back even if nothing appears wrong with it. Just be mindful to not abuse such return policies because you may eventually get barred from making returns.

Viewers resonated with Shannon’s experience and shared their own personal “brain-fart” moments.

This person penned, “I got irritated with a Marshall’s employee for saying she couldn’t accept my return/receipt. She had to explain to me that I bought the item from Ross. I was mortified and apologized profusely.”

Someone else stated that they “went to the wrong funeral once.”

Whereas another person who worked in a supermarket also had a bird-return anecdote of their own. However, the customer’s issue differed slightly from Shannon’s. “One time we had a customer try to return a turkey she ate. And my manager had to mute the phone he was laughing so hard. Reason for returning? She ate the whole thing and it gave her gas,” they shared.

And then there was embarrassing incident involving an appliance. “I put an maintenance request for my dishwasher that wasn’t working. I didn’t choose the cycle before pressing start,” a viewer wrote.

Next was this individual’s gaffe involving their personal finances. “I dated someone who went to a taxidermist to get her taxes done,” another shared.

Suffice to say, Shannon should be able to feel a bit better about her mistake while perusing her comments section.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Shannon for further information.

