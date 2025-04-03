‘New fear unlocked’: Woman buys 3 bags of King Arthur bread flour from Sam’s Club. Then she opens the bags

A Sam’s Club customer purchased three huge bags of King Arthur Baking bread flour from the retailer. She was shocked to discover they all had mold in them.

In a viral TikTok video with over 979,600 views, baking influencer Angela (@the_sourdoughhoe) inspected the bags of flour in front of her viewers.

“This is what it looks like up close,” she said as she recorded. “You can see that it’s like inside the flour.”

There appeared to be mold on the flour bag and the flour itself.

Does flour mold?

According to the influencer, she purchased the flour the day before she opened it.

“This is thirty pounds of flour that I bought that I am now losing,” she explained. “And I’ll show you why.”

The woman carefully cut the bags of flour open.

When she peeled back the part of the bag she cut, it appeared to be covered in mold.

“Look at all of that mold,” she said.

All three bags of flour had mold.

Per Healthline, flour does not usually mold unless it gets wet or is stored improperly.

However, any fungus that grows on flour can make you sick. While most molds do not pose a significant health risk, some can be dangerous and smell very bad.

Some molds produce dangerous chemicals called mycotoxins. Ingesting these chemicals can result in diarrhea or vomiting.

The best way to tell if flour has gone bad is to smell it. If it has a sour or musty odor, it should be discarded immediately to avoid potential health risks.

Viewers respond

In the video’s comments section, many were disturbed by the revelation.

“New fear unlocked when buying flour now,” user Leah commented.

“As a micro baker I can understand why this is so aggravating! Especially on your dough day!!” user Kayla said.

Others suggested the woman report her findings and return the flour.

“I’d also report it to Sam’s because if these 3 were moldy, chances are a lot of the rest of their inventory is too and they have an obligation to check,” user Meagan Swanson-Hende wrote.

“You probably need to report to King Arthur with the lot number,” user Aubree Southern said.

“Also call your local county’s health department. Sam’s club should take them off shelves so nobody with fragile system gets sick,” user CaliCat commented.

The Daily Dot reached out to Sam’s Club via Walmart’s contact form and Angela and King Arthur Baking by email for comment.

