‘Still going strong’: Woman has Nissan Rogue with 107K miles. When should you let it go?

A woman is going viral on TikTok after bragging that her Nissan Rogue is still trucking despite having more than 100,000 miles.

Featured Video

Pearl (@19.rogue) recorded her video from inside her Nissan, implying that she’s actively driving in the car. In the text overlay of her clip, she said that her car logged 107,000 miles and is “still going strong.”

It appears as though the content creator is shocked because her Nissan has a CVT transmission, which some users describe as “nightmares” to fix.

In fact, in September, a mechanic warned against buying cars with CVT transmissions because they’re less reliable than traditional, automatic ones. As of Thursday, Pearl’s TikTok video bragging about her car’s mileage had amassed more than 271,400 views.

Advertisement

What should you do once your car hits 100K miles?

Toyota has a reputation for quality, so if your car hits 100,000 miles that doesn’t mean that it’s in danger of suddenly failing.

That said, you should be sure to follow your Nissan’s maintenance schedule—and that’s especially important the older it gets.

According to a recent Quora thread, Nissan Rogues can last “well over” 100,000 miles if properly cared for. In order to keep your car in tip-top shape, some commenters recommended changing the oil and filter every 3,000 miles and changing the air filter every 12,000 miles. In addition, the same commenter recommended changing the brake fluid every two years.

Advertisement

“Every car I’ve owned has exceeded 200,000+ miles by following the above advice I give to you and the Quora community,” the user wrote.

In a second thread, another Nissan driver said that older car models are more reliable than newer ones. He said that the newer cars’ electric components were “horrid,” while a second commenter echoed the mechanic’s advice to stay away from any car (including Nissans) with a CVT transmission.

But while traditional wisdom used to warn buyers against purchasing used cars with over 100,000 miles, that marker is no longer a good indicator. In fact, if a vehicle can last well over that benchmark if properly maintained.

Several users with older car models confirmed this in the comments section of Pearl’s video.

Advertisement

“100k is not a lot,” one user wrote.

“107k is barely broken in,” claimed another user.

“As long as you don’t push the car to any limits you should be OK with the CVT,” a third viewer said.

When should you let your car go?

If you can afford to buy a new car, then have at it. But the general rule of thumb is to replace your car when the cost of maintenance becomes more than it’s worth.

Advertisement

One driver shared in a third Quora thread that he kept several cars that had more than 250,000 miles on them. He echoed the aforementioned advice and added another pro tip to know when it’s time to let go: When the repairs start to become more frequent.

Other reasons to get rid of a car might include if it’s no longer safe to drive, if the car no longer fits your needs, and/or if repair costs keep increasing.

Beyond that, though, most drivers similarly bragged that their current cars have hundreds-of-thousands of miles on them and are still going strong.

“I have a 2019 Toyota Camry SE and my mileage is currently 128,789,” wrote one user.

Advertisement

“My ’17 Toyota Corolla has 267k miles and is on the original fluid,” wrote another user.

“My Lexus is at 301k,” wrote a third user

The Daily Dot has reached out to Pearl via TikTok comment and to Nissan through email.

Advertisement

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.