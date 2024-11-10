‘So much better’: Driver swaps Nissan for Mazda, then returns to Nissan. Why?

A Washington-based car dealership employee says a customer swapped out their old Nissan for a Mazda, but switched back to Nissan before hitting 10,000 miles.

The car salesman from Bill Korum’s Puyallup Nissan Dealership (@puyallupnissan) explains in a TikTok video, “Someone got this 2023 CX5 brand new. Drove it for a few thousand miles, then came to our lot, traded it in and decided to upgrade it to a brand new Nissan.”

“They had Nissan prior to this, tried Mazda, now they’re back to Nissan,” he clarifies.

“Let’s figure out why,” he says as he approaches a red Mazda. “Let’s go inside.”

Driver swaps Nissan for Mazda, then returns to Nissan

“Mazda supposedly is a luxury brand, or premium brand as you call it,” the dealer says as he opens the doors of the car.

“I do think it is nice on the inside,” he concedes as he turns on the car to check the mileage.

“Look at that, only 9,400 miles when it was traded in,” he says showing the odometer.

The dealer also notes the detailing on the inside. He points out the branded cup holders, and the gear shift which is the same red as the car’s exterior.

He then walks over to the car that the customer traded in their Mazda for.

“So they took this 2023 Mazda CX5 and upgraded to a brand new three row Nissan Pathfinder,” he concludes.

Mazda vs Nissan

The dealer does not make it clear why the customer switched from a Mazda to a Nissan. Based on what he says, it could be because the three-row Nissan offers more room than the Mazda four-seater. But other than that, he does not point out any other major differences between the two vehicles.

When it comes to buying a car, much of it comes down to a matter of personal preference. For consumers looking to decide between the two, car search engine iSeeCars compares the two Japanese brands. The website uses data to calculate “reliability, safety, depreciation, value retention, and projected lifetime recalls based on recall history,” of the two.

Based on their research, iSeeCars finds that Mazda is the better car when it comes to factors like “used car pricing, depreciation, towing capacity, overall quality, safety, retained value and vehicle rankings.” However, Nissan beats out Mazda for “new car pricing, horsepower, fuel efficiency and reliability.”

At the end of the day, personal experience is the best way to decide on a car purchase. A test drive can give potential buyers the chance to examine every aspect of the car’s performance. This way they can make an informed decision about whether it suits their particular needs.

Viewers disagreed with the Nissan dealer

The video from Bill Korum’s Puyallup Nissan Dealership received over 38,000 views. Many viewers seemed to have strong opinions on which car was better, and there was a clear frontrunner.

“Nissans are not a upgrade unless it’s your first car,” one person claimed.

“Mazda is so much better than Nissan,” another user said.

A third viewer said, “Mazdas are really intuitive. Their designs have so much driver safety in mind that many car brands don’t have, especially Nissan.”

“As someone who previously owned a Nissan, and is on their third Mazda… They definitely DOWNGRADED,” someone else wrote.

“Someone could trade in a Rolls Royce for a Nissan Sentra and this dude would still say what they upgraded to,” another viewer joked.

The Daily Dot reached out to Bill Korum’s Puyallup Nissan Dealership and Mazda via online contact form, and to Nissan via email.

