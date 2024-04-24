‘But they want to sell us Nissan’: Nissan workers are asked what kind of car they drive. They say everything but Nissan

Charlotte-based Nissan saleswoman Martina (@marsthustles) asked her co-worker, one-by-one, what type of car they drive and how much their car payment is. Their collective responses stunned viewers.

In a video with 1.4 million views, Martina asks one of her co-workers, “What car do you drive? And how much do you pay a month?”

“So, I drive a Mercedes, GLA 250, and I pay $715 a month,” the first worker replies.

The dealership secretary then responds that she drives a Ford Fusion and has a $500 monthly payment.

A worker whose name is Josh lets her know he rides a motorcycle. “I actually ride a bike, and it’s a 2024 Yamaha R1, and I pay $190 a month,” he replies.

Other mentions are a 2017 Mercedes-Benz with a $525 payment and two Toyota Camrys.

Martina then asks an employee whose name is Alloune. “I drive a S60, and I pay $512 a month,” he answers.

Then, another worker named Alex believes he, “[drives] the best car in the world.” Although the type of car is difficult to hear, he pays $450 a month.

The last employee she asks drives a 2018 Honda Accord. “And, thankfully, my car is paid off,” she says.

The one maker no worker mentions is Nissan, the main type of car the workers are supposed to be selling. That wasn’t lost on viewers who pointed that out in the comments section of Martina’s video.

Their responses stunned viewers

“Notice how none on them have a Nissan ?” One viewer questioned before revealing they were the owner of a Nissan. “Lol they are crappy cars. And I don’t want know arguments because we just got rid of our pos last year.”

“So no Nissans at the Nissan dealership,” a second pointed out.

“Lol notice how none of em drive a Nissan.. they know the deal with them Nissans,” a third observed.

Others shared their thoughts on the monthly payments the workers have.

“500 for a FORD FUSION should get you jail time,” one user remarked.

“Paid off is the biggest FLEX!!” a second stated.

What’s wrong with Nissans?

Despite being ranked at No. 9 in reliability, Nissans have had their issues. The most common reported problems include “engine failures, a loss of power, engine knocking noises, metal chunks and shavings found in the oil pan of certain vehicles,” per Reuters. In 2023, the U.S. reportedly opened an investigation into Nissan because of engine problems found in over 450,000 vehicles.

The Daily Dot reached out to Martina via TikTok comment and direct message.

