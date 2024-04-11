‘I don’t know how I feel about it’: Car salesman reveals why he’s not a fan of the new Toyota 4Runner

Toyota just unveiled its 2025 4Runner. According to CNBC, the last time Toyota redesigned the 4Runner was 15 years ago (the fifth-generation was unveiled in 2009). The sixth-generation design was long-awaited for many Toyota fans, and some are less than impressed by its look.

A popular car salesman on TikTok is one person weighing in on the new 4Runner. In a TikTok that amassed over 1.1 million views, he shared his mixed feelings about the new 4Runner, explaining what he likes and doesn’t like about it.

“Well, Toyota released what the new 4Runners are supposed to look like. Let’s talk about it,” Keshawn (@lifewithkey_), who has gained 732,000 followers for his car content, started.

Keshawn said one of his criticisms is that it resembles a truck, which is also a sentiment going around on Twitter.

“I don’t know how I feel about it,” he critiqued. “I got mixed opinions. It really just looks like a Toyota Tacoma, and they just kind of closed off the backends.”

Toyota acknowledged on its website that the 4Runner and the Tacoma share “a family resemblance” but assured that the 4Runner “is unique in its own way.”

Keshawn said that on the flip side, he “kind of” likes how “it looks a little bit newer and futuristic.” “It’s different,” he added.

Keshawn then delved into the updated interior. “It looks like it has a bigger screen. They’re gonna have some more technology in it,” he said. “It looks like something that more people want to drive.”

Indeed, the new 4Runner, according to Forbes, has wireless support for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto as well as a charging pad and standard USB-C ports—such features are non-negotiable for some prospective car buyers.

Keshawn concluded the video by wondering how much the 4Runner would cost.

While there is no current set price for the 4Runner, the common estimate is between 45,000-$60,000. They are slated to go on sale later this year.

Kewshawn asked his followers what they think of the new 4Runner in the caption of his video.

Overall, viewers were just as divided as Keshawn is about the new 4Runner.

“Let’s face it Toyota is being lazy with the refreshes. Cheaper to make them close to the same,” one user criticized.

“It’s beefy and muscular. definitely looks great. MSRP won’t be cheap that’s for sure. Toyota is expensive now,” another lauded.

Even a self-proclaimed “Toyota hater” said they were a fan of the new look.

And, of course, Toyota die-hards commented on the reliability of the brand’s vehicles.

“Every 4Runner in those pictures will still be on the road in 2045!” one viewer exclaimed.

The Daily Dot reached out to Keshawn via Instagram direct message and TikTok comment.

