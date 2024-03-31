‘I prefer my $270 payment’: Woman says she pays $650 a month for car. But it doesn’t come with CarPlay

Since the pandemic, cars have become more and more unaffordable. Data shows that since 2020, for instance, used car prices have soared up to 38%.

With that in mind, you can’t really blame TikToker @gbaby for being proud of her four-wheeled deal. In the clip, which has now amassed over 200,000 views, she gives viewers a mini-tour of her Lexus.

“If you’re ever wondering if the 650 dollar car payment was worth it… Trust me girl, it is worth it,” she said. “Red seats in this hoe, also don’t have Apple CarPlay though because Lexus is so outdated but everything else is worth it.”

CarPlay, which helps users play music or take calls in their car via Siri, was released in March 2014. Since then, it has become a staple and necessity for most car owners, so viewers were naturally shocked by @gbaby’s admission.

“$650 with no Car Play is crazy,” one commenter wrote, with another dubbing it “diabolical.”

“I do prefer my $270 payment,” a third commenter flexed, while a fourth added, “Idk my $0 car payment is pretty nice.”

But just because the car had no CarPlay, that doesn’t mean that it’s old—@gbaby explained in a comment that the car was a 2018 Lexus. Yet, ultimately, the comments section had already made their mind up by then.

This isn’t the first time the CarPlay feature has gone viral on TikTok. In March 2022, user Will Harrigan shared an impassioned message he got from his wife Ang via CarPlay regarding moving their coffee machine at home. He captioned the video with the message, “If you’re considering getting married or moving your coffee machine…DON’T.”

“I just went to move it back to where it f*cking goes and the coffee grinds that you left in there to the coffee you didn’t even f*cking drink just went all over the floor that I just swept and mopped,” the message says. “And now I can’t even get it off because I’m trying to sweep it and the coffee grinds are wet so it’s sticking to the broom so every time I put the broom down, it just spreads and spreads and spreads.”

The TikToker didn’t immediately respond to the Daily Dot’s request for comment via TikTok comment.

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here to get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.