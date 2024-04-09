‘It’s been like, over half an hour’: Honda driver gets the new Apple CarPlay upgrade years later. There’s just one problem

In a detailed exploration on TikTok, Julian Le (@kuro.auto) delves into the recent and much-anticipated software upgrade for Honda Accords, specifically focusing on enabling wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto capabilities. With over 46,000 views, his two-part series captures the excitement surrounding this technological leap and provides a step-by-step guide on the upgrade process, echoing the sentiments of many Accord owners eager for a seamless and cable-free connection.

“Honda has a new Accord Wireless, Android Auto, and Apple CarPlay software update,” Le begins, highlighting a significant shift toward enhancing the user experience for Accord drivers. “This is our first one. The customer wants Apple Wireless CarPlay. So we’re gonna figure this out.”

His narrative underscores the novelty of this update in his shop and the broader anticipation among Accord owners. However, Julian doesn’t shy away from detailing the caveats, “If you do this update, your NFC feature will be disabled with the software upgrade.” Per techtarget.com, “Near-field communication (NFC) is a short-range wireless connectivity technology that uses magnetic field induction to enable communication between devices when they’re touched together or brought within a few centimeters of each other.” This enhances the hands-free driving experience by facilitating smartphone use for calls, music, and cabin comfort, making drives more convenient and safer.

Drawing from his experience with the upgrade, Le points out a particular interest for iPhone users regarding the No. 2 charging port’s reduced amperage. “So if you own an iPhone, the charging will go from a 2.5 amp to a 1.5 amp. So it’s gonna be a slower charge,” he explains, setting realistic expectations for users contemplating the software update.

Car & Driver has stated the upgrade—available for 2018–2022 Accords initially equipped with wired Apple CarPlay and Android Auto—costs $112 plus labor. Julian’s narrative seamlessly transitions into these details, confirming the eligibility and potential costs involved. With about 631,000 Accords eligible for this dealer-installed option, Le’s insights offer a valuable perspective to owners considering the upgrade, especially highlighting the nuances and technical steps involved in the installation process.

Le’s candid commentary on the process, including potential issues and troubleshooting tips, paints a comprehensive picture for Accord owners. His mention of the software’s limitations and the detailed procedure to ensure successful installation speaks volumes about the technical complexities involved. “It’s been like, over half an hour,” Le’s remarks, shedding light on the time-consuming nature of the upgrade.

“This is such a W for Honda,” one commenter claimed. One person had a good question: “So if my car is CPO and still under warranty, will the software be free? And, of course, the dealer will charge for labor.” Le replied, “Not 100% sure, but if I were to guess how dealers work, since I am at one, I don’t think it will be free. I believe it’s only for CPO, which hasn’t been sold yet and is on the lot waiting to be sold.”

“Idk how much this cost, but why don’t you pay $3-500 to buy an aftermarket larger monitor head unit with all new options and better quality,” asked one person. Le responded, “Most consumers, I assume, just want to keep their standard infotainment. But that’s my assumption.”

Another person replied, “Because you’d lose functionality that way. A lot of the vehicle settings, such as walk away auto lock, etc., are on the radio itself. If you switch out the radio, you risk losing those settings.”

Through his TikTok clip, Le informs Accord owners about the possibility of upgrading to wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and educates them on the potential drawbacks and meticulous software update process. His practical advice and real-world testing make his videos an essential guide for Accord owners looking to enhance their vehicle’s connectivity options without the tether of a cable.

The Daily Dot contacted Le and Honda for comment.