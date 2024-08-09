‘Never Trump Guy:’ Let’s talk about that JD Vance remix

That One Sound is a column from internet culture reporter Charlotte Colombo that explores the origin of popular sounds heard on TikTok.

From coconut trees, to covfefe, to Joe Biden’s posting era: U.S. politics has become a battleground of memes. And one person who has been front and center of a lot of it is JD Vance.

Since 2016, the Republican has been providing laughter and confusion to the masses. When he isn’t writing memoirs about his s̶u̶b̶u̶r̶b̶a̶n̶ “hillbilly” upbringing, he’s making sensational U-turns regarding his allegiance to Donald Trump. He went from declaring he was a “never Trump Guy” to being announced as his running mate in the 2024 elections.

Needless to say, this makes his bold statements about Trump all the more amusing. So here’s what you need to know about the “never Trump guy” remix that’s making waves all over TikTok.

The sound

The track begins with a woman asking: “So is this really who Donald Trump chose as his running mate?”

Then, a second voice shouts to “drop the beat,” as a loop of Vance repeating he’s a “never Trump guy,” and “never liked him” takes hold: becoming an irresistably catchy earworm.

So catchy, in fact, that the remix amassed 3.1 million views on TikTok. It also elicited a number of entertaining dance numbers across the app, including an “official” dance routine choreographed by Leigha VandenToorn At the time of writing, the sound has been used in 6,235 TikToks.

Where’s it from?

The woman from the start of the track is from a KamalaHQ TikTok from July 18. Team Kamala might not be responsible for the remix, and it’s not the offical Harris TikTok. But it’s fair to say the song wouldn’t have existed without the group. The TikTok then cuts to Vance during that infamous Charlie Ross interview, where he says:”I’m a never Trump guy. I never liked him.”

“And I—but I noticed this willingness from people who think a lot like I do that, look, we told you so,” he added. “To all these white working-class voters, we told you so,”

This TikTok and all its quips were mixed together by Carl “Casa Di” Dixon, a music producer from the House of Evo in Los Angeles. You might recognise the team as being of “One Margarita” fame. So this isn’t their first brush with virility—and we doubt it’ll be the last.

Sound off

In an interview with Newsweek, Dixon said: “The catchiness of the vocal by JD Vance caught our attention.”

“We knew that the contradicting nature of Vance talking about Trump, especially as his VP candidate would get a lot of reactions. We also like to highlight the weird and crazy nature of Trump’s campaign.”

And the rest, as they say, is history.

